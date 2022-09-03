I already have plans for Thanksgiving. Much like 15 years ago, when I spent part of the 2007 holiday weekend at the movies enthralled by Disney’s fizzy hit Enchanted, I intend to take a break from the Turkey Day parades and football action to savor the sequel.

Like the original, Disenchanted tunefully blends animation with live action as it casts a whimsical fairytale spell over our own world. Adorable Amy Adams returns as Giselle, the embodiment of a Disney princess in the flesh, who forsook her fantasy homeland — and the handsome prince — of Andalasia to marry single dad Robert (Patrick Dempsey).

In Disenchanted, they move with teenage daughter Morgan (newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino) to the suburbs, where Giselle tangles with the self-styled queen bee of Monroeville, Malvina Monroe, played by supreme scene-stealer Maya Rudolph.

Songwriters Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz once again provide the music, having earned three Academy Award nominations for their original songs. I’m enchanted already.

Also returning for the sequel are James Marsden as Prince Edward and Idina Menzel as Nancy. Joining them are Oscar Nuñez, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Kolton Stewart.

Disenchanted, Premieres Thursday, Nov. 24, Disney+