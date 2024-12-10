Jon Stewart Addresses Donald Trump’s ‘F-ing Weird’ Handshakes

President-elect Donald Trump has been on a trip to Europe to meet other world leaders, and The Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart couldn’t help but notice a long-time Trump quirk.

On Monday’s (December 9) edition of the Comedy Central late-night show, Stewart commented on Trump “continuing the long American tradition of not waiting for the inauguration to become president [and] head overseas and meet with allies.”

However, there was one part of these meetings that Stewart paid particular attention to. The comedian said that Trump’s European trip “reminded everyone how f****** weird he is about shaking hands.”

This was accompanied by clips of Trump awkwardly shaking hands with French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince William. “Top down, up down, bottom, side to side, grab it, hit me on the flippidy,” Stewart joked of the former Apprentice host’s handshaking technique.

After showing a clip of Trump leaning back in a chair while talking with Prince William, Stewart quipped that he’d “seamlessly resumed his official duties of looking bored as s*** in meetings.”

“Now, normally, the First Lady, Melania, would have been there to say to Donald, ‘sit up!’ but in another stroke of weirdness, Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart continued.

The late-night host called this a “rare moment of reconciliation, one that would have given this country hope had it not immediately been undermined by the returning president releasing an actual cologne ad belittling and sexualizing said moment.”

Stewart was referring to an ad Trump shared on his Truth Social account, which featured a photo of the moment alongside the caption, “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!”

Trump’s new fragrance, called “Fight Fight Fight,” is selling for $199, a fact Stewart found unbelievable. “You f****** won!” Stewart said. “You don’t have to push merch anymore. I find it hard to believe I’m saying this but… it’s beneath you.”

