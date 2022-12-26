What’s the Best TV or Movie Sequel of 2022? (POLL)

We’re in the sequel era, and as such, 2022 has delivered a bevy of continuing installments of fan-favorite franchises.

In this year alone, we saw the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Top Gun: Maverick, Halloween Ends, Jurassic World Dominion, and many, many more. Some of them serve as the final chapter of a franchise trilogy; some are direct continuations of a single film. There are even a few that serve as a sequel reboot to long-running IPs looking to make a return.

But this doesn’t exclude television, as many series debuts also served as sequels, such as Willow, Dexter: New Blood, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Santa Clauses, just to name a few. As we look back on the year in entertainment and complete our 2022 round-ups, we’re left wondering which of these offerings reign supreme. There are over 20 sequels out in the wild this year, and it’s a lot of ground to cover on our own.

So in the poll below, we humbly ask you: What’s the best sequel of the year? We’ve decided to couple both television and film sequels together, and as a result, you will see options for both categories below. But don’t worry; we know the difference between a successor series and just another season of a show. Check out the rest of the films and shows sequels we gathered from this year:

A Christmas Story Christmas, Disenchanted, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, Avatar: The Way of Water, Enola Holmes 2, V/H/S/99, Hocus Pocus 2, Prey, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Thor: Love and Thunder, Scream.

Vote down in the poll below! Are there any sequels we missed? Which were your favorites? Let us know in the comment section!