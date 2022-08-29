‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Boss Teases a ‘Somewhat New Format’ for Tournament

Stars, they’re just like us: They love Jeopardy! too!

“The response has been phenomenal from our fans and the celebrities,” says executive producer Michael Davies of ABC’s idea to turn the famous-contestant edition of the beloved game into a 13-week tournament.

Davies didn’t discuss the players set to compete for charity — you can read more about them over here! — but confirms Mayim Bialik will handle hosting duties, as she has for Jeopardy! primetime specials, and that the hourlong showdowns will follow “a somewhat new format” set to be a tad less frenzied than the 30-minute syndicated series.

Still, “it’s going to be a very authentic Jeopardy! experience,” he adds, promising that things won’t be dumbed down for the buzzy guest list.

“What people want to see is celebrities put under the same pressure.”

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Premieres Sunday, September 25, 8/7c, ABC

