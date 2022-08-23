‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Contestants Revealed: Simu Liu, Ray Romano & More

ABC is gearing up for a starry primetime run of Celebrity Jeopardy!, hosted by Mayim Bialik.

The buzzy game show airing this fall brings together a big-name lineup of competitors as they play for a chance to win money for a charity of their choosing. And we now know who will participate in the special show: Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu, Constance Wu, Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, and Candace Parker.

According to EW, this lineup will serve as scheduled guest players when the show officially debuts in September. While it wasn’t initially clear if Bialik would take on Celebrity Jeopardy!‘s hosting honors, she was just named one of Jeopardy!‘s official co-hosts alongside G.O.A.T. Champ Ken Jennings with whom she shares duties on the syndicated program.

Meanwhile, Bialik is currently set to helm any primetime tournaments and seems to be extending her reach with this celebrity iteration of the original game. As Bialik teased in EW‘s video clip, Celebrity Jeopardy! is exactly like “the OG Jeopardy!, with celebrities.”

Will the competitors be up for the challenge? Only time will tell. In the meantime, fans of Jeopardy! can look forward to Bialik and Jennings’ split duties as hosts in Season 39 of the flagship show which was previously helmed by beloved longtime host Alex Trebek before his death in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Celebrity Jeopardy! which kicks off on Sunday, September 25 at 8/7c, and catch episodes on Hulu the day after they air on ABC.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Sunday, September 25, 8/7c, ABC (Next day on Hulu)