The Jeopardy! 2022 Tournament of Champions kicks off October 31, bringing back lots of familiar faces to the beloved game show. This year’s competition, hosted by Ken Jennings, is changing things up a bit with the inclusion of two alternate contestants in addition to the 19 already announced players. Emily Fiasco, who won three games and a total of $87,000, will be one of the alternates, and the second has not yet been announced.

Amy Schneider (40 wins), Matt Amodio (38 wins), and Mattea Roach (23 wins) are the tournament’s seeded players, meaning they are automatically in the semi-finals and don’t have to compete in the quarterfinals. Executive producer Michael Davies explained on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that these players are “so far ahead of the curve” that they felt it necessary to keep them out of the quarterfinals to level the playing field.

The winners from each of the six quarterfinal games will proceed to the semi-finals to compete against the other winners and seeded players. The nine semi-finalists will compete across three games, and then comes the final round, which will follow the 2019 Greatest of All Time tournament rules, meaning three finalists will play until someone wins three matches. The finals could last as long as a week, depending on how the games unfold.

Below, refresh your memory about the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions contestants ahead of the tournament’s debut.

