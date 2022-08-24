‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’: Complete Guide to All the Contestants (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
1 Comment
Alex Trebek, Zach Newkirk, Ryan Long, and Amy Schneider in Jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

The Jeopardy! 2022 Tournament of Champions kicks off October 31, bringing back lots of familiar faces to the beloved game show. This year’s competition, hosted by Ken Jennings, is changing things up a bit with the inclusion of two alternate contestants in addition to the 19 already announced players. Emily Fiasco, who won three games and a total of $87,000, will be one of the alternates, and the second has not yet been announced.

Amy Schneider (40 wins), Matt Amodio (38 wins), and Mattea Roach (23 wins) are the tournament’s seeded players, meaning they are automatically in the semi-finals and don’t have to compete in the quarterfinals. Executive producer Michael Davies explained on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that these players are “so far ahead of the curve” that they felt it necessary to keep them out of the quarterfinals to level the playing field.

'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Contestants Revealed: Simu Liu, Ray Romano & MoreSee Also

'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Contestants Revealed: Simu Liu, Ray Romano & More

Plus, Constance Wu, Michael Cera, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, and more join the guest lineup.

The winners from each of the six quarterfinal games will proceed to the semi-finals to compete against the other winners and seeded players. The nine semi-finalists will compete across three games, and then comes the final round, which will follow the 2019 Greatest of All Time tournament rules, meaning three finalists will play until someone wins three matches. The finals could last as long as a week, depending on how the games unfold.

Below, refresh your memory about the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions contestants ahead of the tournament’s debut.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Amy Schneider Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Amy Schneider

From: Oakland, California

Job: Engineering Manager

Games Won: 40

Total Winnings: $1,382,800

Schneider had a record-breaking run on the show. Her 40-game victory makes her the second longest-running player in Jeopardy! history behind Jennings (74).

Matt Amodio Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Matt Amodio

From: New Haven, Connecticut

Job: Research Assistant

Games Won: 38

Total Winnings: $1,518,601

Amodio was the third person in the show’s history to win $1 million or more in regular-season play. Up until Schneider broke his record, he was in second place for most games won.

Mattea Roach Jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

Mattea Roach

From: Toronto, Ontar

Job: LSAT Tutor

Games Won: 23

Total Winnings: $560,983

Roach dreamed of surpassing her favorite Jeopardy! alum, Julia Collins’ 20-game record, for consecutive game wins.

Jaskaran Singh Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Jaskaran Singh

From: Plano, Texas

Job: Student at University of Texas, Austin

Games Won: College Tournament 2022

Total Winnings: $250,000

Singh made a big wager that sent him into the college semi-finals in February. He wasn’t sure if his answer in the Final Jeopardy round was correct, but he bet all of his $12,200 anyway. It paid off, doubling his night’s winnings in one fell swoop.

Sam Buttrey Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Sam Buttrey

From: Monterey, California

Job: Associate Professor at the Naval Postgraduate School

Games Won: Professors Tournament

Total Winnings: $100,000

Buttrey was Jeopardy!‘s first-ever winner of the Professors Tournament.

Ryan Long Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Ryan Long

From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Job: Rideshare Driver

Games Won: 16

Total Winnings: $299,400

Long had a 16-game winning streak and had a penchant for running categories (correctly answering all of the prompts in one category), raking in nine total.

Jonathan Fisher Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Jonathan Fisher

From: Coral Gables, Florida

Job: Actor

Games Won: 11

Total Winnings: $246,100

Fisher was the player who put an end to Amodio’s winning streak.

Brian Chang Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Brian Chang

From: Chicago, Illinois

Job: Attorney

Games Won: 7

Total Winnings: $163,904

Chang brought home the win with a rare, high-stakes tiebreaker — the first of Season 37.

Courtney Shah Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Courtney Shah

From: Portland, Oregon

Job: Community College History Instructor

Games Won: 7

Total Winnings: $118,558

Shah calls herself a “nerd,” and after her seven-game winning streak ended, she changed her Twitter bio to “The Jeopardy! champion for lady nerds everywhere.”

Eric Ahasic Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Eric Ahasic

From: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Job: Meteorologist

Games Won: 6

Total Winnings: $160,601

Ahasic is the player who ended Long’s winning streak.

Zach Newkirk Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022 Alex Trebek
Jeopardy Inc.

Zach Newkirk

From: Alexandria, Virginia

Job: Lawyer

Games Won: 6

Total Winnings: $124,871

Newkirk was one of the last players to compete during Alex Trebek‘s last full season, Season 36.

Megan Wachspress Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Megan Wachspress

From: Berkeley, California

Job: Climate Attorney

Games Won: 6

Total Winnings: $60,603

Wachspress had a memorably lucky streak on the show, winning through lucky wagers and technicalities several times.

Andrew He Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022

Andrew He

From: San Francisco, California

Job: Software Engineer

Games Won: 5

Total Winnings: $157,365

He took home an impressive $52,001 in his first game. He continued to make big wagers through his streak.

Tyler Rhode Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Tyler Rhode

From: New York, New York

Job: Healthcare Data Specialist

Games Won: 5

Total Winnings: $105,901

Rhode is a lifelong Jeopardy! fan who can’t believe he’s one of the streak winners. “My grandparents are Jeopardy! diehards,” Rhode said. “The fact that I’m going to be able to share this with them is what I’m thinking about right now.”

Jackie Kelly Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Jackie Kelly

From: Cary, North Carolina

Job: Pension Calculation Developer

Games Won: 4

Total Winnings: $115,100

Kelly was noted for her calm demeanor during high-stakes moments during her streak, which came to an end when she and one other player couldn’t place where the Stonewall Riots occurred.

John Focht Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

John Focht

From: El Paso, Texas

Job: Software Team Lead

Games Won: 4

Total Winnings: $103,800

When he’s not crushing it on Jeopardy!, Focht works for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Margert Shelton Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Margaret Shelton

From: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Job: Homemaker

Games Won: 4

Total Winnings: $79,700

Shelton fulfilled a lifelong dream coming onto the show, and she took a big risk in what ended up being the last Final Jeopardy of her streak, betting all of her winnings. Maureen O’Neil (below) ended up winning th

Christine Whelchel Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Christine Whelchel

From: Spring Hill, Tennessee

Job: Piano Teacher & Church Organist

Games Won: 4

Total Winnings: $73,602

Whelchel had a memorable moment when she removed her wig after her final win. A cancer survivor, she wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looked like.

Maureen O'Neil Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022
Jeopardy Inc.

Maureen O'Neil

From: Rye Beach, New Hampshire

Job: Executive Assistant

Games Won: 4

Total Winnings: $58,200

O’Neil is the player who ended Shelton’s four-game streak, going on to win four games herself.

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Amy Schneider

Ken Jennings

Matt Amodio

Mattea Roach