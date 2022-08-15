Schmigadoon! star Kristin Chenoweth surprised Steve Harvey and her Celebrity Family Feud teammates on Sunday, August 14, when she gave a naughty answer to the very first question of the night.

Before the round began, Harvey introduced the Tony-winning actress, saying, “You know what, I’m really good with people. You are an exceptionally nice person.” However, his opinion changed just moments later as he asked the contestants, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

Chenoweth was quick to buzz in first but momentarily paused before giving her answer. Clearly embarrassed by the answer she had in mind, The West Wing alum said, “It rhymes with [censored].” Unfortunately, the television audience didn’t get to hear what Chenoweth actually said as her response was beeped, but the reaction from Harvey said a lot. [The official Family Feud YouTube page revealed later that Chenoweth’s answer rhymed with “heinous.”]

As the studio audience and fellow contestants responded in shocked laughter, Chenoweth pleaded, “I’m sorry. I’m a good Christian girl. Forgive me.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Harvey then jokingly reflected on his previous perception of the Broadway star. “‘Nicest woman I’ve ever met… Oh, my god, I can just tell you’re a wonderful person,'” the host said, mocking himself. “Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks.”

Whatever Chenoweth’s answer may have been, it was not correct. However, despite this early setback and mild embarrassment, the Wicked performer managed to walk away with $25,000 for her charity, the Kristen Chenoweth Arts and Education Fund.

Check out some of the fan reaction to Chenoweth’s lewd answer below.

Wow, Kristin Chenoweth is getting dirty tonight… #CelebrityFamilyFeud — Austin Shoemaker (@ImAustinShomakr) August 15, 2022

We havent even gone 5 minutes and we got the bleep button. Good Christian Girl. Bruh.#CelebrityFamilyFeud — Marcus Yates (@ChillGamerMac) August 15, 2022

You know it is going to be a good episode when they bleep the first answer! 🤣 #CelebrityFamilyFeud — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) August 15, 2022

Okay, but what did Kristin Chenoweth say?! #CelebrityFamilyFeud — MASHFanficChick (semi-hiatus) (@MASHFanficChick) August 15, 2022

Celebrity Family Feud, Season 8, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC