‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Renewed With Ken Jennings Returning as Host

Get ready for another Jeopardy! tournament this year.

ABC has announced that it has renewed two of its fan-favorite game shows, Jeopardy! Masters and Celebrity Family Feud. The new seasons of both, with Ken Jennings and Steve Harvey returning as their respective hosts, will air later this year on ABC (then be available to stream the next day on Hulu). Myeshia Mizuno has been named the new showrunner of Celebrity Family Feud (and also holds that position on Judge Steve Harvey).

Jeopardy! Masters will be back for another tournament-style season later this spring. Each hourlong episode, hosted by “G.O.A.T.” Jennings, will showcase some of the highest-ranked current Jeopardy! contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games. The full field of contestants competing for the coveted title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion will be announced at a later date. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Michael Davies.

James Holzhauer won the first season in May 2023, facing off against Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach in the final. That tournament finished among the top three new series last season in both total viewers and adults 18-49. It averaged 7.27 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and streaming platforms.

Jennings also is now the sole host of the syndication version of Jeopardy!, after previously sharing the role with Mayim Bialik. (He also hosts Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC.) “[When it comes to] Jeopardy!, I am just a fan of the show and I am always delighted to host it when called upon because I love doing it,” Jennings told us in December 2023. “Alex [Trebek] was the face of the show for a long, long time, and people love that kind of reliability of Jeopardy!, and I would love Jeopardy! to continue to be that for people.”

Celebrity Family Feud will be returning for its 10th season this summer, with the stand-up comedian, actor, author, and Emmy winner Harvey as host. Two specials will also air later this year in celebration of the iconic show, Family Feud: Decades of Laughs and Family Feud: The Best of Steve Harvey. They will highlight some of the best moments from the syndicated and primetime shows throughout the years. The show is produced by Fremantle. It was ABC’s No. 1 series and ranked No. 1 in the 8/7c hour on Sundays last summer.