‘Outlander’: Starz Gives Update on Potential Season 8

Outlander fans are being given an update on the possibility of a Season 8 return as production on the super-sized seventh season continues.

Starz‘s President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, spoke openly with Deadline about new projects and what that could mean for the future of the fan-favorite franchise. While Busby didn’t confirm another season is set in stone at the network, she did comment on the importance of the Outlander franchise which is growing with the order for Blood of My Blood.

“Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much Outlander as we possibly can have,” she told the outlet. This comment should reassure fans that there’s still a commitment to the flagship show centering around the love story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

“[The prequel will] absolutely not [take away Starz’s commitment to the original series]. What we’ve proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base,” Busby continued. “We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well. They are not mutually exclusive at all.”

The spinoff Blood of My Blood was officially ordered on August 4 and will chronicle the love story of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. According to Deadline, the Starz exec wouldn’t comment on contract negotiations for Outlander‘s cast including Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell among others beyond Season 7.

Regarding author Diana Gabaldon’s role in the spinoff, Busby shared, “We’re still working the details out but Diana Gabaldon will definitely be involved. She is a fantastic writer and from season to season, she’s been a pleasure to work with. We are going to keep working with her.”

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, TBA, Starz