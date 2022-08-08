The ensemble cast for FX‘s upcoming season of Fargo continues to grow as Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery, Woke‘s Lamorne Morris, and Never Have I Ever‘s Richa Moorjani sign onto the show.

The anthology from creator, writer, and director Noah Hawley will enter its fifth chapter with the help of these stars and previously announced cast members Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical), and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso).

Fargo has traveled through decades, cities, and families, and in the fifth installment, this will be no different. According to FX’s logline, the latest chapter is set in 2019 and asks the question, “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Keery, who is best known for playing fan-favorite Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things, will play Gator Tillman in this upcoming season of Fargo. Meanwhile, Morris who memorably played Winston in Fox’s former comedy New Girl will take on the role of Witt Farr.

And Moorjani, who plays cousin Kamala to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan‘s Devi on Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, will step into the part of Indira Olmstead. No further details beyond character names have been provided at this time.

The critically acclaimed anthology series debuted its fourth season in late 2020 focusing on Chris Rock’s Loy Cannon. Inspired by Joel and Ethan Coen’s film of the same name, Fargo is executive produced by the brothers who work alongside fellow EPs, Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay.

Stay tuned for more details on the forthcoming season as it continues to take shape at FX.

