‘Fargo’ Season 5 Adds Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh & More to Cast at FX

Fargo‘s latest chapter has found its leads with Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Juno Temple set to join the anthology series for Season 5 at FX.

According to Variety, these stars will lead the next chapter in the network’s long-running series. Season 5 was announced earlier this year in February following the show’s fourth chapter which arrived in 2021 and starred Chris Rock.

The new season is reportedly set in 2019 and asks the questions when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours? Character details for the stars are being kept to a minimum, but names have been revealed.

Hamm will play a character named Roy, Temple has been cast as Dot, and Leigh is slated to portray Lorraine. All seasoned vets, these stars are no strangers to television. Hamm is best known for his role as Don Draper on AMC’s Emmy-winning Mad Men.

His other television credits include parts in 30 Rock and Good Omens, he’s most recently appeared in the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick along with films like Baby Driver and The Town. Meanwhile, Temple is currently starring in Ted Lasso and features in Paramount+‘s The Offer.

And Leigh’s best known on TV for her recent role in Netflix’s family dramedy Atypical, and is set to appear in the second season of Prime Video‘s Hunters. Other television credits include Lisey’s Story, Patrick Melrose, and the Twin Peaks revival. She earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 2016’s The Hateful Eight.

From creator Noah Hawley, Fargo is based on the film of the same name by Joel and Ethan Coen who executive produce the show. Past seasons of the show have featured stars like Rock, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, and more. Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming season as it continues taking shape at FX.

Fargo, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, FX