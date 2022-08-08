Everything has changed on Mayans M.C. The Season 4 finale left a war brewing between the brothers and gave the show “a palpable change,” according to star Sarah Bolger (Emily Galindo). Speaking with Andrea Towers at the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Bolger, JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), and Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo) explained what the Mayans M.C. Season 4 finale means for their characters heading into Season 5.

In the finale, EZ shocked everyone when he successfully unseated Alvarez as club president and appointed himself in his place. A final, tense exchange between EZ and Angel ended with the former telling his brother, “If you are not on this train, please walk away, or it’ll run right over you,” to which Angel responds, “Is that a threat?” He didn’t get a reply.

“That scene where the two brothers are just looking at each other in the most honest way, it feels like a palpable change in the tone of the show,” Bolger said of the moment. “I feel that episode really tonally changed both the brothers’ relationships and all the relationships.”

Looking ahead to the new episodes, Cardenas wants to see Angel imagine life outside the club. “He’s envisioning a life for himself outside of it, and he’s envisioning a life for his family outside of it, and I think the potential is enticing for him,” he said, adding, “It’s a struggle seeing where he wants to go and where his brother is at right now.”

For Emily, the episode ended with possible tragedy. After leaving Miguel for trying to kill her in the Season 3 finale, Emily found herself under his threatening influence once again when he called her from her sister’s phone, her son, Cristobal, in tow. Based on the conversation, Emily assumed her sister was dead. Season 5 could reveal more.

“Emily Galindo has already gone through great loss in her life,” Bolger said. “To a degree, Emily Galindo lost herself. For three seasons, you saw her as a particular person, and that has been shed in Season 4, so the fact that there’s a chance of her losing her sister — and losing her child, essentially in all one episode — is devastating.”

As for EZ, Pardo said his victories have been the result of careful survival planning.

“What’s fascinating is they keep saying that war is coming, but what EZ sees is that the war is here. Everyone is getting picked off. This war with the sons is already started,” he explained. “At this point, it’s really about survival, and that’s what EZ knows because he spent 10 years in prison. He’s been able to … see a few steps ahead. I think that a lot of times, there are people around that don’t really see it or understand it, and sometimes that’s what leaders are. They have to commit to something with integrity for everybody’s sake.”

