Roger E. Mosley, best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the original Magnum P.I., died at the age of 83.

His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, posted a statement with the news on Facebook on August 7. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully,” she wrote. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

She had previously posted on August 6 that her father had been in “a major car accident that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down” a week earlier. “He is in a critical condition but fighting hard. Every effort is being made to care for him during this time. And he is constantly accompanied by family and friends,” she had written. “This is a VERY hard time for us as we all know Roger to be a lion, the king of everywhere he brought himself. He is a legend, a trailblazer, a [role] model, a friend to his communities. He is my ‘Mr. Man.’ Please send him your love.”

Mosley played TC in the original Magnum P.I. opposite Tom Selleck for its eight seasons (1980-1988). He also guest starred in two episodes of the CBS reboot as a different character, barber John Booky — Stephen Hill plays TC in the new series — in 2019 and 2021. (We’ll have to see if it features a tribute to the actor, since it has moved over to NBC for two more seasons following cancellation.)

Mosley’s TV credits also include FCU: Fact Checkers Unit, Las Vegas, The District, Arli$$, Rude Awakening, Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Night Court, and You Take the Kids.

His film credits include Hammerlock, Letters from a Killer, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Pentathlon, and Unlawful Entry.