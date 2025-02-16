Kevyn Major Howard, ‘Full Metal Jacket’ & ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 69

Kevyn Major Howard, an actor known for playing Rafterman in Full Metal Jacket, has died.

The 69-year-old died on Friday, February 14, at a hospital in Las Vegas with loved ones at his side, his family told TMZ. Howard’s cause of death isn’t yet known, but his family explained he’d been in the hospital and dealing with respiratory issues for weeks.

Full Metal Jacket costar Matthew Modine paid tribute to Howard in an X post the following day, sharing a photo of the two of them on the set of the 1987 war film alongside fellow cast members Sal Lopez, Gary Landon Mills, and Adam Baldwin.

“Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces,” Modine wrote in his post. “He became famous for his role of Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the U.S. Marine Corps. This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation’s bravest. Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you, Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis.”

Modine and Howard remained friends over the ensuing years and spoke by phone shortly before Howard’s death, per TMZ.

Howard was born on January 27, 1956, in Montreal, Quebec, and moved to Los Angeles after college to start an acting career, the site adds.

He made nearly three dozen film and television appearances in the 1980s and 1990s, his filmography shows, including guest-starring roles on the TV series Trapper John, M.D., CHiPs, T.J. Hooker, Cagney & Lacey, The A-Team, MacGyver, Magnum, P.I.,Miami Vice, Superboy, and The Outsiders.

His last acting credit came in a 1999 episode of the Babylon 5 spinoff series Crusade, though he did executive-produce the 2022 biographical drama film Yolo County O.G.

Howard’s film roles, meanwhile, included parts alongside Charles Bronson (Death Wish II), Al Pacino (Scarface), Clint Eastwood (Sudden Impact), and James Caan (Alien Nation).

The actor is survived by wife Tiffanie, step-daughter Kayla, sister Kim, and brother Kelsey, according to TMZ.