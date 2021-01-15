'Magnum P.I.': A Hurricane Brings Danger, Bad Guys & the Return of Roger E. Mosley (VIDEO)

You gotta love Hawaii — the island life, refreshing drinks with umbrellas, sand-filled beaches and, in the January 15 episode of CBS's Magnum P.I., a major hurricane that threatens to ruin everyone's fun.

Unfortunately, the hurricane isn't the only threat to the island. Those gathered at Rick's La Mariana club to be safe find that there are two armed killers in their company who may prove to be more dangerous than the high-level winds. None of this sounds like the best time for Rick (Zachary Knighton) to let his business partner and friend T.C. (Stephen Hill) know that he's let the insurance lapse on the club. Oops.

The episode also has a bonus for fans of the original CBS series starring Tom Selleck (now on Blue Bloods) that ran from 1980-88, which you can see in the above exclusive clip: The return of Roger E. Mosley, who played T.C. in the original series. He's appeared before in the reboot, starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, as snappy barber Booky. And it looks like despite all the grim goings on, he and Hill find time to launch into some mid-hurricane karaoke.

Magnum P.I., Fridays, 9/8c, CBS