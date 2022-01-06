Remembering Peter Bogdanovich & More Stars We’ve Lost in 2022

Peter Bogdanovich in The Sopranos
It’s a new year and already 2022 is making way for some fond farewells as we say goodbye to some of TV’s biggest stars. And though they may be gone, audiences can still enjoy their work on television and in some cases on film. Here, we’re celebrating and remembering them for years to come.

The Sopranos Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich

1939-2022

Cause of death: Natural Causes

Best Known for: The Oscar-nominated director was best known for his work behind the camera on films like Paper Moon, The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc?, and Targets. Bogdanovich had a prominent role on HBO’s The Sopranos as Dr. Melfi’s (Lorraine Bracco) therapist, Dr. Elliot Kupferberg, a show for which he also directed the 2004 episode “Sentimental Education.” The actor appeared in other shows including Out of Order, Get Shorty, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He also had one episode stints in 8 Simple Rules, Moonlighting, and How I Met Your Mother among many others.

Joan Copeland
Joan Copeland

1922-2022

Cause of death: Natural Causes

Best Known for: The Broadway star and Soap veteran was best known on television for her roles in How to Survive Marriage, Search for Tomorrow, and Law & Order. She had small roles in One Life to Live, As the World Turns, All in the Family, Chicago Hope, Loving, and more. She was also known for being the sister of American Playwright Arthur Miller.

Robert Bruce Comic Book Men
Robert Bruce

1959-2022

Cause of death: Unknown

Best Known for: Robert Bruce was best known for his role on AMC’s series Comic Book Men. The docuseries followed collectors as they had their prized items appraised by experts like Bruce who worked at Kevin Smith’s store Jay & Silent Bob’s Stash in Red Bank, New Jersey.