‘Chesapeake Shores’ Final Season Premiere Date Set on Hallmark Channel

We’re just a month and a half away from the last chapter for the O’Brien family on the Hallmark Channel.

The network has announced that Chesapeake Shore‘s sixth and final season, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere on Sunday, August 14. “Picture yourself there … one last time,” the tagline reads. Check out the announcement, with the key art below.

The rumors are true!! Chesapeake Shores 🌊☀️ returns to Hallmark Channel on August 14! Come see what the O’Brien family has been up to! What are you most excited about #Chessies? pic.twitter.com/anfpneyYeJ — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) June 29, 2022

The series, based on Sherryl Woods’ New York Times bestselling book series, follows the lives and loves of four generations of the O’Brien family. It stars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable,” Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series said when it was announced the series was ending. “We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

When Season 6 picks up, it needs to show how Connor’s doing after his heart attack, if Abby chose Evan or Jay (Greyston Holt) — she called someone to say “I have been thinking about you and I think maybe we should give this a try” in the finale — and if we should be worried about Mick and those painkillers.

Chesapeake Shores is executive produced by showrunner Phoef Sutton, Dan Paulson, Woods, Matt Drake, and Nancey Silvers. It is a Chesapeake Shores production in association with Daniel L. Paulson Entertainment (Canada).

Chesapeake Shores, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, August 14, Hallmark Channel