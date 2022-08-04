English Premier League 2022-23 Season Kicks Off on NBC Sports

Stadiums across England will be at full capacity and Premier League supporters are ready to cheer their teams on to victory as the 2022-23 season opens the weekend of August 5-7.

Celebrating its 10th year as the exclusive U.S. media home of the Premier League, NBC Sports airs games and studio highlights/analysis shows across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network this season.

The season opens on Friday with offseason acquisition Gabriel Jesus (pictured above) and Arsenal visiting Crystal Palace at 3/2c on USA Network. Matches continue Saturday and Sunday on USA Network and Peacock, which will stream all games that also air on the NBC broadcast network. NBC’s coverage begins Saturday, August 13, with Brentford v. Manchester United.

Peter Drury makes his debut as lead Premier League play-by-play commentator, joined by Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux in the broadcast booth for three games this weekend.

Here’s the schedule for the first two matchweeks of the season:

All times Eastern/Central.

MATCHWEEK 1

Friday, August 5

Crystal Palace v. Arsenal, 3/2c, USA Network

Saturday, August 6

Fulham v. Liverpool, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock

Bournemouth v. Aston Villa, 10/9a c, Peacock

Leeds United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10/9a c, Peacock

Newcastle United v. Nottingham Forest, 10/9a c, Peacock

Tottenham v. Southampton, 10/9a c, Peacock

Everton v. Chelsea, 12:30/11:30a c, USA Network

Sunday, August 7

Leicester City v. Brentford, 9a/8a c, Peacock

Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 9a/8a c, Peacock

West Ham United v. Manchester City, 11:30a/10:30a c, Peacock

MATCHWEEK 2

Saturday, August 13

Aston Villa v. Everton, 7:30a/6:30a c, USA Network

Arsenal v. Leicester City, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle United, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock

Manchester City v. Bournemouth, 7:30a/6:30a c, USA Network

Southampton v. Leeds, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock

Brentford v. Manchester United, 12:30/11:30a c, NBC

Sunday, August 14

Nottingham Forest v. West Ham United, 9a/8a c, USA Network

Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30a/10:30a c, USA Network

Monday, August 15

Liverpool v. Crystal Palace, 3/2c, USA Network