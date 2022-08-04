English Premier League 2022-23 Season Kicks Off on NBC Sports
Stadiums across England will be at full capacity and Premier League supporters are ready to cheer their teams on to victory as the 2022-23 season opens the weekend of August 5-7.
Celebrating its 10th year as the exclusive U.S. media home of the Premier League, NBC Sports airs games and studio highlights/analysis shows across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network this season.
The season opens on Friday with offseason acquisition Gabriel Jesus (pictured above) and Arsenal visiting Crystal Palace at 3/2c on USA Network. Matches continue Saturday and Sunday on USA Network and Peacock, which will stream all games that also air on the NBC broadcast network. NBC’s coverage begins Saturday, August 13, with Brentford v. Manchester United.
Peter Drury makes his debut as lead Premier League play-by-play commentator, joined by Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux in the broadcast booth for three games this weekend.
Here’s the schedule for the first two matchweeks of the season:
All times Eastern/Central.
MATCHWEEK 1
Friday, August 5
Crystal Palace v. Arsenal, 3/2c, USA Network
Saturday, August 6
Fulham v. Liverpool, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock
Bournemouth v. Aston Villa, 10/9a c, Peacock
Leeds United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10/9a c, Peacock
Newcastle United v. Nottingham Forest, 10/9a c, Peacock
Tottenham v. Southampton, 10/9a c, Peacock
Everton v. Chelsea, 12:30/11:30a c, USA Network
Sunday, August 7
Leicester City v. Brentford, 9a/8a c, Peacock
Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 9a/8a c, Peacock
West Ham United v. Manchester City, 11:30a/10:30a c, Peacock
MATCHWEEK 2
Saturday, August 13
Aston Villa v. Everton, 7:30a/6:30a c, USA Network
Arsenal v. Leicester City, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle United, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock
Manchester City v. Bournemouth, 7:30a/6:30a c, USA Network
Southampton v. Leeds, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham, 7:30a/6:30a c, Peacock
Brentford v. Manchester United, 12:30/11:30a c, NBC
Sunday, August 14
Nottingham Forest v. West Ham United, 9a/8a c, USA Network
Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30a/10:30a c, USA Network
Monday, August 15
Liverpool v. Crystal Palace, 3/2c, USA Network