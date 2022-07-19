‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’: Prime Video Releases Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)

Prime Video’s next season of sports documentary series All or Nothing takes aim at the Gunners.

The English Premier League’s Arsenal F.C., one of the most storied and popular soccer clubs in the world, had their 2021-22 campaign documented by a film crew for an eight episode look at the team both on and off the pitch.

Here’s a first look at the trailer released by Prime Video:

The series follows the highs and lows of the club as manager Mikel Arteta, captain Alexandre Lacazette (in his final season with Arsenal) and the rest of the team compete in one of the most fiercely competitive and high-pressure environments in all of sport.

Oscar-winning actor and Arsenal supporter Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) narrates the series, which debuts August 4 with the first three episodes. Episodes 4-6 drop August 11, with the final two installments available August 18.

All or Nothing has followed five NFL teams, most recently the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. Other seasons have featured the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, the Michigan Wolverines college football team, rugby’s New Zealand All Blacks, and soccer clubs Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.

All or Nothing: Arsenal, Thursday, August 4, Prime Video