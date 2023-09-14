TV Sports Schedule: Vikes vs. Eagles on ‘TNF,’ NASCAR Lights Up Bristol, Premier League Resumes & More

Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football season kicks off, NASCAR’s playoffs continue under the Bristol lights, the Premier League season continues and more sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

Thursday, September 14

MLB Baseball

Fox, 7/6c

Fox’s Saturday MLB regional game features either the Tampa Bay Rays at the Baltimore Orioles or the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox.

NFL Football: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Prime Video, 8:15/7:15c

Prime Video begins its second season of featuring exclusive live NFL coverage on Thursday nights with the Minnesota Vikings visiting Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit return to call the action.

Friday, September 15

College Football

ESPN & FS1, 7/6c

College football matchups tonight feature the Army Black Knights (1-1) at the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on ESPN and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) at the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) on FS1.

Saturday, September 16

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network & NBC, beginning at 7:30a/6:30a c

USA Network airs Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool at Molineux and West Ham United vs. Manchester City at London Stadium in matchround five of the Premier League. On NBC, Newcastle United contests Brentford at St James’ Park.

College Football

ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox & NBC, beginning at noon/11ac

Top games this Saturday include LSU at Mississippi State (noon/11a c, ESPN), Florida State at Boston College (noon/11a c, ABC), South Carolina at Georgia (3:30/2:30c, CBS), Alabama at South Florida (3:30/2:30c, ABC), Western Kentucky at Ohio State (4/3c, Fox), Tennessee at Florida (7/6c, ESPN), Syracuse at Purdue (7:30/6:30c, NBC), Pittsburgh at West Virginia (7:30/6:30c, ABC), TCU at Houston (8/7c, Fox) and Colorado State at Colorado (10/9c, ESPN).

NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

USA Network, 7:30/6:30c

NASCAR Cup Series stars return to the short track at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race in the Round of 16 playoffs. The field of championship-eligible drivers is cut down to 12 for next week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sunday, September 17

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network, beginning at 9a/8a c

Matchround five of the Premier League continues on USA Network as Bournemouth is up against Chelsea at Vitality Stadium and Everton faces Arsenal at Goodison Park.

NFL Football: Miami at New England

NBC, 8:15/7:15c

Week 2’s Sunday Night Football matchup has AFC East rivals in action as Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins are at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, to take on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

Monday, September 18

MLB Baseball: Minnesota at Cincinnati

FS1, 6:30pm/5:30c

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins come to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati to face Spencer Steer and the Reds in Game 1 of a three-game series.

NFL Football

ESPN & ABC, beginning at 7:15/6:15c

The New Orleans Saints visit the Carolina Panthers on ESPN and the Cleveland Browns are at the Pittsburgh Steelers on ABC for Week 2’s Monday Night Football games.

Tuesday, September 19

MLB Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TBS, 7/6c

The Phillies and Braves clash at Atlanta’s Truist Park for Tuesday night’s MLB matchup on TBS.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

MLB Baseball: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

ESPN, 6:30/5:30c

A Wednesday night matchup of NL East foes has the Mets in Miami to take on the Marlins.

Thursday, September 21

MLB Baseball

Fox, 7/6c

Fox’s Thursday night MLB regional telecast has either the Baltimore Orioles at the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Mets at the Philadelphia Phillies.

NFL Football: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Prime Video, 8:15/7:15c

Daniel Jones leads the Giants into Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to take on Deebo Samuel and the 49ers in this Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup.