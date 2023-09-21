TV Sports Schedule: Coach Prime’s Buffaloes Roam, Solheim Cup Tees Off, ‘MNF’ Twin Bill & More

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and his 3-0 team face a top 10 opponent, the Solheim Cup women’s match-play tournament tees off in Spain, another NFL Monday night twin bill and more sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

Thursday, September 21

MLB Baseball

Fox, 7/6c

Fox’s Thursday night MLB regional telecast has either the Baltimore Orioles at the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Mets at the Philadelphia Phillies.

NFL Football: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Prime Video, 8:15/7:15c

Daniel Jones leads the Giants into Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to take on Deebo Samuel and the 49ers in this Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup.

2023 Solheim Cup: Day 1

Golf Channel, beginning at 2a/1a c (late night)

Golf Channel airs nearly 30 hours of live coverage from the premier match play tournament in women’s golf, the Solheim Cup between the United States and Team Europe, at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

Friday, September 22

College Football

ESPN & FS1, beginning at 7/6c

Primetime college football action includes Wisconsin at Purdue (7/6c, FS1), NC State at Virginia (7:30/6:30c, ESPN) and Air Force at San Jose State (10:30/9:30c, FS1).

Saturday, September 23

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network & NBC, beginning at 10a/9a c

Manchester City hosts Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium in matchround six of the Premier League on USA Network. On NBC, Brentford is up against Everton at Gtech Community Stadium.

College Football

ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN & NBC, beginning at noon/11a c

Top college football matchups on the schedule today: Florida State at Clemson (noon/11a c, ABC), Oklahoma at Cincinnati (noon/11a c, Fox), Colorado at Oregon (3:30/2:30c, ABC), UCLA at Utah (3:30/2:30c, Fox), Ole Miss at Alabama (3:30/2:30c, CBS), Arkansas at LSU (7/6c, ESPN), Oregon State at Washington State (7/6c, Fox), Texas at Baylor (7:30/6:30c, ABC), Ohio State at Notre Dame (7:30/6:30c, NBC), Iowa at Penn State (7:30/6:30c, CBS), USC at Arizona State (10:30/9:30c, Fox) and California at Washington (10:30/9:30c, ESPN).

Sunday, September 24

2023 Solheim Cup: Day 3

Golf Channel, 5a/4a c

Golf Channel airs the third and final day of the Solheim Cup between the United States and Team Europe at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network, beginning at 9a/8a c

Matchround six of the Premier League continues with Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth at Amex Stadium and Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on USA Network.

NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

USA Network, 3:30/2:20c

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 begins today as drivers compete for 267 laps around Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

NFL Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

NBC, 8:15/7:15c

T.J. Watt and the Steelers are at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a Sunday Night Football matchup against Josh Jacobs and the Raiders.

Monday, September 25

NFL Football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 7:15/6:15c

Two Monday Night Football games air in Week 3 as the Philadelphia Eagles are at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ABC and the Los Angeles Rams face the Bengals in Cincinnati on ESPN.

Tuesday, September 26

MLB Baseball

TBS, beginning at 7/6c

Tuesday night MLB action on TBS has the Chicago Cubs at the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at the Seattle Mariners.

Thursday, September 28

NFL Football: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Prime Video, 8:15/7:15c

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday Night Football with an NFC North showdown between Jared Goff’s Lions and Jordan Love’s Packers at Lambeau Field.

Golf: Ryder Cup: Day 1

USA Network, 1:30a/12:30a c (late-night)

U.S. captain Zach Johnson and European captain Luke Donald will have their teams primed and ready for golf’s premier match-play tournament, held this year near Rome, Italy. Day 1 features foursome and fourball matches. USA Network and NBC have coverage through Day 3 on Sunday.