Journalist Natalie Morales has the role of a lifetime — her lifetime, in a sense — on CBS‘s The Young and the Restless. The cohost of The Talk is moonlighting as an investigative reporter sniffing around Genoa City.

“Talia Morgan is at the top of her game and really digs deep to find compelling stories about people,” says Morales (below, second from left) of her recurring character, who debuts today.

What begins as an exposé on deceased con man Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) pivots to Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters, below left), who’s back in town after faking her own death. According to locals Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers (Melody Thomas Scott and Michelle Stafford), “there is a bigger story with where she was hiding and what she was doing all those years,” Morales says. However, sly Nikki and Phyllis shouldn’t assume Talia is their puppet: “Talia likes to see all sides, but she knows there’s a hidden agenda.”

Morales has several guest-star credits playing herself (This Is Us, Nashville), but in terms of acting experience, she references The Taming of the Shrew…in high school.

“Can I just tell you how in over my head [this is] for me?” she jokes. We think she can handle it!

