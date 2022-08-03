Vin Scully, Legendary Voice of the L.A. Dodgers, Dies at 94

The world of sports has lost an icon as Vin Scully, the legendary radio and TV voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 94.

“We have lost an icon,” said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten in a statement, confirming that the Hall of Fame broadcaster passed away on Tuesday night. “Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.”

Kasten continued, “His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

Born on November 29, 1927, in The Bronx, New York, Scully started with the Dodgers in 1950 (when the franchise was located in Brooklyn), becoming the third man in the radio booth alongside Red Barber and Connie Desmond. He followed the team across the country when it moved to Los Angeles in 1958, taking his place as the lead radio and TV announcer until his retirement in 2016 at the age of 88.

Considered to be one of the greatest baseball broadcasters of all time, Scully was known for his distinctive voice and lyrically descriptive style, as well as his trademark introduction to all Dodgers games: “It’s time for Dodger baseball! Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good (afternoon/evening) to you, wherever you may be.”

Scully holds the record for the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single team in sports history and is second to only former Dodgers pitcher-turned-manager Tommy Lasorda for number of years associated with the Dodgers organization.

Check out some of the tributes to Scully below.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

You gave me my Wild Horse name. You gave me love. You hugged me like a father. I will never forget you, my heart is broken. My hand over your family’s hearts.

Los Angeles, I am sorry I am not there with you today to cry together. @TheVinScully @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/OgazZYQ8pU — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully. As a kid who grew up in Southern California, he was an institution here. His iconic voice is embedded in my childhood. Calling ballgames on his own, flawlessly. An absolute titan of broadcasting. Godspeed sir 😞 pic.twitter.com/UXoVRkIzQo — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 3, 2022

Hot days at the beach with the smell of Sea and Ski and Vin Scully’s voice coming from a transistor radio “ and it’s a line drive to center field…” that’s my childhood. RIP Vin Scully. 💔 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully’s final words on air. A voice the sports world will never forget. pic.twitter.com/mXZ2kkHfky — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 3, 2022

We mourn the passing of legendary @Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. He was 94. https://t.co/L0pIR7j5mg pic.twitter.com/hZBzW4Z1WH — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2022

You can’t tell the story of baseball without Vin Scully pic.twitter.com/PBq5el6vwB — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully. 🎙 The greatest broadcaster ever and the voice of one of the most iconic calls in our history. pic.twitter.com/6B6bilKbrW — New York Mets (@Mets) August 3, 2022