Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’, Dies at 95

Emmy-winning comedienne Pat Carroll, a prolific stage and television actress known for shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Laverne & Shirley, has died. She was 95.

Carroll passed away at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, her daughter Kerry Karsian told The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on May 5, 1927, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Carroll would begin her acting career in 1947, landing a role in the film Hometown Girl. From there, she went on to star in numerous television shows, including the sitcom Make Room for Daddy, Studio 57, The Steve Allen Show, and Caesar’s Hour, for which she received an Emmy Award.

Throughout the 1960s and 70s, Carroll would appear in various sketch/variety shows, including The Danny Thomas Show, The Red Skelton Show, and The Carol Burnett Show. Then, in 1976, she joined the popular sitcom Laverne & Shirley. Over the next three decades, she would continue to make guest appearances in several TV shows, including Busting Loose, The Love Boat, Too Close For Comfort, and ER.

Her most memorable role, however, came in 1989, when she voiced the sea witch Ursula in the Disney feature The Little Mermaid. She would go on to reprise the role in several other productions over the years, including a 1993 Little Mermaid CBS series and the Disney+ 2020 animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

Carroll is survived by her daughters Kerry Karsian, Tara Karsian, and granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick.