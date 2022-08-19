Yvette Nicole Brown Talks the ‘Pressure’ of Playing ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’

“I fidget when the pressure gets to be too much,” admits one of The $100,000 Pyramid‘s August 21 celebrity guests, Yvette Nicole Brown.

“So if you see me squirming, I’m stressing! I really want the contestants to win!” The actress (above left, with partner Amy Semelsberger) tries to keep her cool versus comedian Pete Holmes, while Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris and comic Jo Koy also battle.

A childhood fan of “wonderful” game shows like To Tell the Truth, Wheel of Fortune, and Match Game, Brown got to play them as an adult.

“Out of all of them, Pyramid was the one that required you to truly think on your feet—and quickly,” she says. “It’s a test of your will and your skill.”

