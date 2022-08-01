‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Pits ‘Bachelor Nation’ Stars Against Each Other in First Look (VIDEO)

Celebrity Family Feud is getting competitive as members of Bachelor Nation go head-to-head in the August 7 episode and we have your exclusive first look.

In the sneak peek, above, 10 members of Bachelor Nation are facing off, but they aren’t exactly out for blood as awe over playing the fan-favorite game show takes precedence. When it comes to playing, the competitors are divided into Team Bachelor Nation and Team Bachelor Squad.

Representing Team Bachelor Nation are Michelle Young, Joe Amabile, Serena Pitt, Nayte Olukoya, and Rodney Matthews. Meanwhile, Team Bachelor Squad is made up of Becca Kurfin, Thomas Jacobs, Mari Pepin-Solis, Kenny Braasch, and Mike Johnson.

“I think I just sat on the phone and screamed for a little bit. It’s a show that you can grow up watching and then now you’re actually going to be on it. It’s not something, so it’s pretty exciting,” Michelle says excitedly in the clip, above, alongside her team members.

“I was super excited, I’ve been a longtime fan of the show before even becoming part of Bachelor Nation or anything, always wanted to be on Family Feud so to get that opportunity was awesome,” Mari echoes her competition while sitting with Team Bachelor Squad.

Beyond the gameplay, the teams were also excited to work with host Steve Harvey who Michelle says. “I think it’s really hard to be in the same room as Steve Harvey and not be smiling or laughing.” Along with the Bachelor Nation cast, this episode features a game between Our Flag Means Death‘s Rhys Darby and comedian Jay Pharoah which is sure to bring laughs of its own.

Catch the full featurette clip, above for a deeper look into the upcoming episode, and don’t miss Celebrity Family Feud on ABC.

Celebrity Family Feud, Sunday, August 7, 8/7c, ABC