What’s Coming to Prime Video in July 2022

Looking for something to binge this summer? Prime Video and Amazon Freevee have you covered with plenty of TV titles and fan-favorite movies available to stream.

Among this month’s lineup are the Chris Pratt-led drama The Terminal List, the new “docusoap” Forever Summer: Hamptons, and the buzzy Paper Girls. Plus, with original movies like Don’t Make Me Go and Love Accidentally on the horizon, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up everything coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee this July.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

July 1



Alternatino with Arturo Castro: Season 1

*The Terminal List (Amazon Original)

Very Cavallari

16-Love

1UP

52 Pick-Up

A Feral World

A Hologram for the King

A Very Brady Sequel

Adventure Boyz

Aeon Flux

Ali

Ali Director’s Cut

All Roads to Pearla

As Long as We Both Shall Live

Attack of the Unknown

Awaken The Shadowman

Barry Munday

Betrayed

Blown Away

Blue Jay

Body of Evidence

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broadway Danny Rose

Cadillac Man

Call of the Wolf

Cedard Rapids

Changeland

Chasing Molly

Clueless

Coffy

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Coyotaje

Criminal Law

Cruel Hearts

Cruiser

Dark Blue

Dark Waters

Dave Made a Maze

DC Noir

Dead Ringers

Drillbit Taylor

Easy Does It

Europa Report

Eye of the Needle

Four Feathers

Forev

French Postcards

Frisky

Futureworld

Gino’s Wife

Gladiator

Good Neighbors

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Here Comes the Devil

High-Rise

Hobo with a Shotgun

Hot Dog… The Movie

Hot Fuzz

In Action

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Internal Affairs

Into the Blue

Iris Warriors

Jacob’s Ladder

Jamie Marks Is Dead

Jennifer’s Body

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

John Dies at the End

Kiltro

Lincoln

Little Man Tate

Loves Spell

Lust for Love

Mandela

Midnight in Paris

Moments in Spacetime

No Way to Live

Party wiht Me

Patriot Games

Pieces of April

Play the Game

Pretty Ugly People

Racing with the Moon

Raging Bull

Revolutionary Road

Rosemary’s Baby

Runner

Say Your Prayers

Slash

Son of God

Speed

Stay

Stuff

Sunset Song

Swiped

Switchback

The Arbors

The Fighter

The Fighting Temptations

The General’s Daughter

The Gospel According to Andre

The Honor Farm

The Hunted

The Italian Job

The Mongolian Connection

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Posthuman Project

The Queen of Versailles

The Republic of Two

The Rest of Us

The Sum of All Fears

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Time Machine

Tucked

Unicorn City

Venus and Serena

Virtuosity

Wargames

We Love You, Sally Carmichael!

We Take the Low Road

When Icarus Fell

Yentl

July 2

House of Gucci

July 8



*Warriors on the Field (Amazon Original)

July 15

*Forever Summer: Hamptons (Amazon Original)

*Don’t Make Me Go (Amazon Original)

July 22

*Anything’s Possible (Amazon Original)

Prizefighter

July 29

*Paper Girls (Amazon Original)

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

July 1



Bones

The Librarians: Season 1

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Simple Favor

Annie

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Bride Wars

Bridge of Spies

Clue

Compulsion

Crazy Heart

Dallas Buyers Club

Dark Waters

Diabolique

District 9

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Ghost Rider

Good Morning, Vietnam

Goosebumps

Hotel Transylvania

How to Train Your Dragon

In Good Company

Linsanity

Madagascar

Mother’s Day

Paranoia

Pearl Harbor

Prometheus

Repo Men

S.W.A.T.

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Tarzan

The Angry Birds Movie

The Craft

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

The Dilemma

The Eagle

The Five-Year Engagement

The High Note

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

The Karate KidThe King of Staten Island

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave

The Perfect Guy

The Spy Next Door

The Tale of Despereaux

The Theory of Everything

The Turning

July 3

The Commuter

July 7

Gretel & Hansel

July 8

Home Again

July 10

Cinderella Man

July 15

*Love Accidentally (Freevee Original)

July 23

Irresistible