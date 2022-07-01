What’s Coming to Prime Video in July 2022
Looking for something to binge this summer? Prime Video and Amazon Freevee have you covered with plenty of TV titles and fan-favorite movies available to stream.
Among this month’s lineup are the Chris Pratt-led drama The Terminal List, the new “docusoap” Forever Summer: Hamptons, and the buzzy Paper Girls. Plus, with original movies like Don’t Make Me Go and Love Accidentally on the horizon, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up everything coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee this July.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
July 1
Alternatino with Arturo Castro: Season 1
*The Terminal List (Amazon Original)
Very Cavallari
16-Love
1UP
52 Pick-Up
A Feral World
A Hologram for the King
A Very Brady Sequel
Adventure Boyz
Aeon Flux
Ali
Ali Director’s Cut
All Roads to Pearla
As Long as We Both Shall Live
Attack of the Unknown
Awaken The Shadowman
Barry Munday
Betrayed
Blown Away
Blue Jay
Body of Evidence
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Broadway Danny Rose
Cadillac Man
Call of the Wolf
Cedard Rapids
Changeland
Chasing Molly
Clueless
Coffy
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Coyotaje
Criminal Law
Cruel Hearts
Cruiser
Dark Blue
Dark Waters
Dave Made a Maze
DC Noir
Dead Ringers
Drillbit Taylor
Easy Does It
Europa Report
Eye of the Needle
Four Feathers
Forev
French Postcards
Frisky
Futureworld
Gino’s Wife
Gladiator
Good Neighbors
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Here Comes the Devil
High-Rise
Hobo with a Shotgun
Hot Dog… The Movie
Hot Fuzz
In Action
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Internal Affairs
Into the Blue
Iris Warriors
Jacob’s Ladder
Jamie Marks Is Dead
Jennifer’s Body
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
John Dies at the End
Kiltro
Lincoln
Little Man Tate
Loves Spell
Lust for Love
Mandela
Midnight in Paris
Moments in Spacetime
No Way to Live
Party wiht Me
Patriot Games
Pieces of April
Play the Game
Pretty Ugly People
Racing with the Moon
Raging Bull
Revolutionary Road
Rosemary’s Baby
Runner
Say Your Prayers
Slash
Son of God
Speed
Stay
Stuff
Sunset Song
Swiped
Switchback
The Arbors
The Fighter
The Fighting Temptations
The General’s Daughter
The Gospel According to Andre
The Honor Farm
The Hunted
The Italian Job
The Mongolian Connection
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Posthuman Project
The Queen of Versailles
The Republic of Two
The Rest of Us
The Sum of All Fears
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Time Machine
Tucked
Unicorn City
Venus and Serena
Virtuosity
Wargames
We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
We Take the Low Road
When Icarus Fell
Yentl
July 2
House of Gucci
July 8
*Warriors on the Field (Amazon Original)
July 15
*Forever Summer: Hamptons (Amazon Original)
*Don’t Make Me Go (Amazon Original)
July 22
*Anything’s Possible (Amazon Original)
Prizefighter
July 29
*Paper Girls (Amazon Original)
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
July 1
Bones
The Librarians: Season 1
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Simple Favor
Annie
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Before Midnight
Bride Wars
Bridge of Spies
Clue
Compulsion
Crazy Heart
Dallas Buyers Club
Dark Waters
Diabolique
District 9
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Ghost Rider
Good Morning, Vietnam
Goosebumps
Hotel Transylvania
How to Train Your Dragon
In Good Company
Linsanity
Madagascar
Mother’s Day
Paranoia
Pearl Harbor
Prometheus
Repo Men
S.W.A.T.
Taken 3
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Tarzan
The Angry Birds Movie
The Craft
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
The Dilemma
The Eagle
The Five-Year Engagement
The High Note
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
The Karate KidThe King of Staten Island
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave
The Perfect Guy
The Spy Next Door
The Tale of Despereaux
The Theory of Everything
The Turning
July 3
The Commuter
July 7
Gretel & Hansel
July 8
Home Again
July 10
Cinderella Man
July 15
*Love Accidentally (Freevee Original)
July 23
Irresistible