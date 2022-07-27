Harley Quinn is gearing up for Season 3 and ahead of the premiere, executive producers Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, to discuss what’s next for raunchy animated series.

For those less familiar with the title, Harley Quinn follows the mayhem and madness found in the orbit of the titular villain. In Season 3 after wrapping their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are returning to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy.

Joining them for their adventures is a ragtag crew comprised of King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (J.B. Smoove). While Haley and Ivy strive to become the best versions of themselves, they’ll also work towards Ivy’s dream of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

During their interview, Schumacker and Halpern offered some sweet teases sure to excite fans about Season 3 as well as reflected on the show’s popularity since premiering.

“It’s been crazy,” Halpern acknowledged of the show’s fandom, admitting, “I wish I had a more eloquent answer to that.” Schumacker reflected on the show’s journey to the screen, sharing, “we wrote the pitch in 2016.” He goes on to say that it was positioned as a concept of “What if Mary Tyler Moore were a serial killer? What if she was an absolute psycho?”

Initially, the show ran on DC’s streaming platform before it moved over to HBO Max, and Schumacker reveals the streamer told them to keep their original concept and, “if anything, go harder.” Thankfully they did, giving fans plenty to enjoy in the adult animated series.

Confirming that Harley and Ivy will be a couple in Season 3, Halpern said, “Harley and Ivy will not break up… but we are gonna test their relationship.” He added that it’s important to test the relationship because “this is the first good one [Harley’s] been in.”

See what else the creatives are saying in the video, above, and don’t miss Harley Quinn when Season 3 streams on HBO Max this summer.

Harley Quinn, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, July 28, HBO Max