‘Harley Quinn’ Renewed for Season 5 at Max

There’s plenty more to come from one of Max‘s hit original animated series.

The streaming service has renewed Harley Quinn for a fifth season. The news comes two months after the fourth ended and after Max announced an animated spinoff, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, will debut in 2024. In it, Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom.

“We’re thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy’s continuing misadventures is finally out and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper,” executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey said in a statement.

Added Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, “The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in season 5.”

And Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation, noted, “Harley Quinn has raised the comedic crowbar with every new season. We’re excited to continue this partnership with Max and take our biggest swing yet for season 5.”

The series, which premiered in 2019, follows Harley Quinn (voiced by executive producer Kaley Cuoco) as she strikes out on her own following her breakup with The Joker (Alan Tudyk). With help from Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom, before an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City. It features appearances by DC’s most notorious characters and a notable voice cast that includes Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, and Tony Hale.

Harley Quinn is based on characters from DC and produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Halpern, Schumacker, and showrunner Lorey. The three of them, along with Cuoco, executive produce with Sam Register and Katie Rich. Chrissy Romero is a co-executive producer. Supervising Producers are Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton. Susan Ward is a producer is Susan Ward. Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira are consulting producers. Vidhya Iyer is a co-producer.

Harley Quinn, Season 5, TBA, Max