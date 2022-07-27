‘Wilderness’: Ashley Benson & Eric Balfour Join Star-Studded Amazon Thriller

The upcoming Amazon Original drama series Wilderness has added a host of new additions to its cast, including Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson and Six Feet Under actor Eric Balfour.

As reported by Deadline, Benson and Balfour will be joined by Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood), Marsha Stephanie Blake (Orange Is the New Black), and Morgana Van Peebles (Superstition). These new additions join the previously announced leads, Jenna Coleman (The Serpent) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man), in the series based on a B.E. Jones novel.

Created by Marnie Dickens (Gold Digger), Wilderness follows British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen), who, on the surface, appear to have a perfect life, a rock-solid marriage, and a glamorous new life in New York. However, that all changes when Liv finds out about Will’s affair and begins to plot her revenge during a trip around America’s epic National Parks.

Benson, who is best known for her role as Hanna Marin in the teen mystery-drama series Pretty Little Liars, is set to play Cara. Her other TV credits include Days of Our Lives, Eastwick, and Ravenswood.

Balfour, meanwhile, will portray Garth. The actor and singer is known for his roles as Milo Pressman on the action-thriller series 24, Gabriel Dimas in the HBO drama Six Feet Under, Duke Crocker in Haven, Eddie on The O.C., and Boone in Country Comfort.

Rushbrook, who has appeared in the likes of Black Mirror and Whitechapel, will play Caryl, while Blake, who recently played Linda McCray in the Netflix miniseries When They See Us, stars as Detective Rawlins. Superstition star Van Peebles will portray Ash.

Rounding out the cast is Jonathan Keltz (Reign) as Detective Wiseman, Talia Balsam (Divorce) as Bonnie, Crystal Balint (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Liana, Natalie Sharp (The Flash) as Marissa, Geoff Gustafson (A Christmas Proposal) as Zach, and Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) as Anton.

According to Deadline, the series is currently filming in the U.S. and Canada and is expected to launch on Prime Video next year in over 240 countries and territories.

Wilderness, TBA, Prime Video