Oliver Jackson-Cohen is playing a husband seeking forgiveness in a new exclusive look at Prime Video‘s upcoming series Wilderness. But can his onscreen wife, played by Jenna Coleman, be swayed?

The pair play Will and Liv, a couple who appear to have a rock-solid marriage and glamorous new life in New York until she learns about an affair that fractures them. In the sneak peek clip, above, Will is doing his best to make up for the blunder.

“So, what’s this, then? A bribe?” Liv questions after Will has presented the idea of a trip to her.

“A bribe? Jesus, Livie. C’mon. I haven’t turned into a completely different person overnight,” Will responds, trying to reason with his wife.

“But you have… that’s the thing,” Liv answers, noting that her husband has changed.

“Look, it’s the trip of a lifetime,” he tries again, adding, “the one you’ve always wanted to make. Arizona, white-water rafting, Vegas, the lot. The trip that should have been our honeymoon had I not been so fixated on work and trying to prove to my f**king parents that we were right to come here,” he continues. “Look, you deserved better. Deserve. I can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be with anyone else.”

“Apart from her…” Liv notes, trailing off. The scene sets up a lot of the conflict for the series which sees Will and Liv hit the road for her American road trip fantasy. While Will sees this as a chance to make amends, Liv sees it as a perfect prospect for revenge, but her plans will be interrupted when they cross paths with Will’s colleague Cara (Ashley Benson) and her boyfriend Garth (Eric Balfour).

Wilderness when the six-episode series debuts September 15 on Prime Video.

