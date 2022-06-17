Jenna Coleman & Oliver Jackson-Cohen to Lead Amazon Series ‘Wilderness’

The upcoming Amazon Original drama Wilderness has cast Jenna Coleman (The Serpent) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man) in lead roles as the series is set to begin filming later this month.

Created by Marnie Dickens and based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness follows British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen), who, on the surface, appear to have a perfect life, a rock-solid marriage, and a glamorous new life in New York. However, that all changes when Liv finds out about Will’s affair.

Liv’s heartbreak quickly turns into fury, and she begins to plot her revenge. When Will suggests a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv comes up with the perfect plan to enact her revenge. Described as a “twisted love story,” the series follows a dream holiday that soon turns into a living nightmare.

So Yong Kim (Lovesong) is on board as director; she will also executive produce alongside Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Dickens. Firebird Pictures produces. According to Deadline, filming begins this month in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting on the road, into the wilderness and the depths beyond,” said Coleman (via Deadline). “Working alongside Oliver, we will be exploring the boundaries of a relationship that is tested in unimaginable ways and in the hands of the wonderful So Yong Kim, Marnie Dickens, and Liz Kilgarriff at Firebird Pictures. I know this is going to make for an extraordinary trip.”

Coleman, best known for playing Clara Oswald in the sci-fi series Doctor Who and Queen Victoria in the period drama Victoria, recently played Marie-Andrée Leclerc in the BBC crime drama The Serpent. She will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s supernatural horror comic book.

Jackson-Cohen, meanwhile, is recognized for his roles as Luke Crain and Peter Quint in the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. He also played Adrian Griffin in the 2020 adaptation of The Invisible Man. He will next be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ psychological thriller miniseries Surface.

