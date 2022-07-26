‘The Palace’: Kate Winslet to Star in HBO Limited Series

Kate Winslet is set to star in another HBO limited series.

HBO has ordered to series The Palace, with Winslet set to star and executive produce. The limited series will be directed and executive produced by Stephen Frears, with Will Tracy writing and executive producing, as well as serving as showrunner.

Few details have been revealed about the series, with the logline simply reading, “The Palace tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.”

“We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on The Palace,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming in a statement. “The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who — remarkably — have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us.”

Frank Rich also serves as an executive producer. Writers for the limited series also include Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.

Winslet previously starred in the HBO limited series Mildred Pierce in 2011 and Mare of Easttown in 2021. She won Emmys for both roles: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie in 2011 and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2021. HBO is also currently developing the limited series, Trust, based on Hernan Diaz’s novel, with Winslet set to star and executive produce. In Trust, a wealthy financier is upset about how he and his wife are portrayed in a book based on his life.

