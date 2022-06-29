‘Trust’: Kate Winslet Sets HBO Return With New Limited Series

Kate Winslet is setting her HBO return after the success of 2021’s Mare of Easttown. The Emmy and Oscar-winning actress will star in and executive produce Trust, a new limited series that’s in development at the premium cabler.

Based on Hernan Diaz’s best-selling novel by the same name, the story unfolds using four different voices in four genres. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trust will follow a wealthy financier who reads a book based on his life and becomes upset about the way he and his wife are portrayed in the novel.

In an effort to set the record straight, he hires a secretary to ghostwrite a memoir about his life to represent their story in the way he knows it to be. The secretary, however, becomes aware that he’s trying to rewrite history and his wife’s place in it.

Along with Winslet, Diaz will also serve as an executive producer on the series which joins her growing roster at HBO. Winslet’s previous credits with the channel include the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce and the aforementioned Mare of Easttown, both of which earned the actress Emmys for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Winslet is currently set to appear in the forthcoming features Lee and Fake!, both of which are in pre-production. She’s also reunited with Titanic collaborator James Cameron for a role in his upcoming Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Stay tuned for more news on Trust as the project continues to take shape at HBO and catch Winslet’s past TV performances by streaming Mare of Easttown and Mildred Pierce on HBO Max anytime.