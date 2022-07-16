7 Best Jane Austen Adaptations on Streaming Right Now

It is a truth universally acknowledged that there is no such thing as too many Jane Austen adaptations. From Pride and Prejudice to Sense and Sensibility, Austen’s material has been brought to both the small and big screen for decades — and some are decidedly better than others.

Most recently, Netflix tried its hand at Persuasion, the final novel completed by Austen before her death. Persuasion, which arrived on the streaming service July 15, follows Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) who is reunited with Capt. Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), who she was persuaded not to marry eight years ago, after he returns from war. With her family facing bankruptcy, Anne must decide whether to pursue new love or leave the past behind.

Whether you loved the Netflix film and need more — or it wasn’t for you and a palette cleanser is needed — we’ve compiled the greatest takes on Austen’s novels that are available to stream right now. Read on for the movies and shows guaranteed to bewitch you, body and soul.

Persuasion, Now Available, Netflix