‘Chucky’: Glen/Glenda Return in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Everyone’s favorite killer doll is back, and he’s not coming alone, as seen in the newly released trailer for the upcoming second season of the USA Network‘s Chucky.

The teaser (watch below) was unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend and shows the surviving teens of Season 1, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), as they attempt to return to regular life at their new Catholic school. But the demonic doll isn’t done tormenting these terrified teends just yet. “Wanna pray?” he cackles as he ambushes one of the school’s nuns.

Also returning for Season 2 is Jennifer Tilly‘s Tiffany, Chucky’s ex, who is now his sworn enemy. In the new clip, we see Tiffany welcome back twins Glen/Glenda, the beloved characters first introduced in the Child’s Play film series. As recently revealed, the twins will be played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson.

Interestingly, the trailer features Devon Sawa, who previously played Logan and Lucas, the twin brothers who were killed off in Season 1. It appears Sawa is portraying a new character, a priest who doesn’t seem to believe the kids’ stories about this murderous doll.

Elsewhere, the wheelchair-bound Nica (Fiona Dourif) is plotting revenge on her captor, Tiffany, while Jake and Devon try to make it as a couple despite the obstacles they face at their strict Catholic school.

Created by Don Mancini and based on the Child’s Play film franchise, Chucky premiered simultaneously on Syfy and the USA Network on October 12, 2021. The series received praise from fans and critics and was renewed for a second season in November 2021.

Chucky, Season 2, Premieres, Wednesday, October 5, 9/8 c, USA Network and Syfy