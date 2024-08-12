‘Interview With the Vampire’ & ‘Hacks’ Win Big in 2024 Dorian TV Awards
Interview With the Vampire and Hacks are the big winners from the 2024 Dorian TV Awards, the official awards of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.
The Dorian TV Awards honor the best in television and streaming networks and are voted on by members of the critics association (of which I am a member). While the association is comprised of LGBTQ+ journalists and aims to highlight queer representation on TV, the Dorian Awards celebrate the best of TV across the board.
AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire takes home the most wins for a drama series with three, including Best TV Drama, for its second season, and Max‘s Hacks Season 3 takes home the biggest prizes for comedies with four. Other winners include Fellow Travelers, Reservation Dogs, Shōgun, and Baby Reindeer, with The Traitors host Alan Cumming, Carol Burnett, and Fantasmas star Julio Torres getting special honors.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Dorian Television Awards,” said Walt Hickey, President, GALECA. “This group is second to none when it comes to elevating and advocating for innovative, daring work, and celebrating the creative efforts of the future of the film and television industry.”
Here’s the full list of 2024 Dorian TV Awards nominees and winners (winners marked in bold).
BEST TV DRAMA
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC) — WINNER
The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)
Fallout (Amazon Prime)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
BEST TV COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX/Hulu)
Hacks (Max) — WINNER
Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST WRITTEN TV SHOW
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
The Bear (FX/Hulu)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)
Hacks (Max) — WINNER
BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC) — WINNER
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)
Hacks (Max)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Baby Reindeer (Netflix) — WINNER
Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
Chucky (Syfy/USA)
Our Flag Means Death (Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu) — WINNER
We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW
Elite (Netflix)
Lupin (Netflix)
Shōgun (FX/Hulu) — WINNER
Tore (Netflix)
Young Royals (Netflix)
BEST LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW (new category)
Drag Latina (Revry/LATV+)
Elite (Netflix)
Past Lies (Hulu)
Tore (Netflix)
Young Royals (Netflix) — WINNER
BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA
Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+) — WINNER
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge (Hulu)
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)
Anna Sawai, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)
Emma Stone, The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+) — WINNER
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age (HBO)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fargo (FX)
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Jinkx Monsoon, Doctor Who (Disney+)
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
Benny Safdie, The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)
BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva (Netflix)
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)
Maya Rudolph, Loot (Apple TV+)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jean Smart, Hacks (Max) — WINNER
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY
Joel Kim Booster, Loot (Apple TV+)
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (Max) — WINNER
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jamie Lee-Curtis, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
Megan Stalter, Hacks (Max)
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” 66th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS / Paramount+)
Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, What Was I Made For?,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC)
Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC) — WINNER
Steve Martin, “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?,” Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Maya Rudolph, “Mother,” Saturday Night Live (NBC)
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu)
Girls State (Apple TV+)
The Greatest Night in Pop (Netflix)
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Investigation Discovery) — WINNER
BEST LGBTQ TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (Showtime)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)
Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO) — WINNER
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO)
The Stroll (HBO)
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Hot Ones (YouTube)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) — WINNER
BEST REALITY SHOW
Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock) — WINNER
We’re Here (HBO)
BEST GENRE TV SHOW (new category)
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC) — WINNER
The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Fallout (Amazon Prime)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Chucky (SyFy/USA)
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)
Bobs Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
X-Men ’97 (Disney+) — WINNER
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
Fallout (Amazon Prime)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix) — WINNER
Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Chucky (SyFy / USA) — WINNER
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
The Traitors (Peacock)
WILDE WIT AWARD — To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse
Joel Kim Booster
Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Hannah Einbinder
Julio Torres — WINNER
GALECA TV Icon Award — To a uniquely talented star we adore
Gillian Anderson
Angela Bassett
Carol Burnett — WINNER
LeVar Burton
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award — For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity
RuPaul Charles
Margaret Cho
Alan Cumming — WINNER
Emma D’Arcy
Ncuti Gatwa