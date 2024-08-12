Interview With the Vampire and Hacks are the big winners from the 2024 Dorian TV Awards, the official awards of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

The Dorian TV Awards honor the best in television and streaming networks and are voted on by members of the critics association (of which I am a member). While the association is comprised of LGBTQ+ journalists and aims to highlight queer representation on TV, the Dorian Awards celebrate the best of TV across the board.

AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire takes home the most wins for a drama series with three, including Best TV Drama, for its second season, and Max‘s Hacks Season 3 takes home the biggest prizes for comedies with four. Other winners include Fellow Travelers, Reservation Dogs, Shōgun, and Baby Reindeer, with The Traitors host Alan Cumming, Carol Burnett, and Fantasmas star Julio Torres getting special honors.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Dorian Television Awards,” said Walt Hickey, President, GALECA. “This group is second to none when it comes to elevating and advocating for innovative, daring work, and celebrating the creative efforts of the future of the film and television industry.”

Here’s the full list of 2024 Dorian TV Awards nominees and winners (winners marked in bold).

BEST TV DRAMA

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC) — WINNER

The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)

Fallout (Amazon Prime)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Hacks (Max) — WINNER

Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST WRITTEN TV SHOW

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Hacks (Max) — WINNER

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC) — WINNER

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Hacks (Max)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) — WINNER

Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+)

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Chucky (Syfy/USA)

Our Flag Means Death (Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu) — WINNER

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Shōgun (FX/Hulu) — WINNER

Tore (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix)

BEST LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW (new category)

Drag Latina (Revry/LATV+)

Elite (Netflix)

Past Lies (Hulu)

Tore (Netflix)

Young Royals (Netflix) — WINNER

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+) — WINNER

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)

Anna Sawai, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Emma Stone, The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime/Paramount+) — WINNER

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fargo (FX)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Jinkx Monsoon, Doctor Who (Disney+)

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Benny Safdie, The Curse (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva (Netflix)

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, Loot (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jean Smart, Hacks (Max) — WINNER

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Joel Kim Booster, Loot (Apple TV+)

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (Max) — WINNER

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jamie Lee-Curtis, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Megan Stalter, Hacks (Max)

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” 66th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS / Paramount+)

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, What Was I Made For?,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC)

Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC) — WINNER

Steve Martin, “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?,” Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, “Mother,” Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu)

Girls State (Apple TV+)

The Greatest Night in Pop (Netflix)

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Investigation Discovery) — WINNER

BEST LGBTQ TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (Showtime)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO) — WINNER

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO)

The Stroll (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) — WINNER

BEST REALITY SHOW

Rupaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock) — WINNER

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST GENRE TV SHOW (new category)

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC) — WINNER

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Fallout (Amazon Prime)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Chucky (SyFy/USA)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

Bobs Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+) — WINNER

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Fallout (Amazon Prime)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix) — WINNER

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Chucky (SyFy / USA) — WINNER

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

The Traitors (Peacock)

WILDE WIT AWARD — To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Hannah Einbinder

Julio Torres — WINNER

GALECA TV Icon Award — To a uniquely talented star we adore

Gillian Anderson

Angela Bassett

Carol Burnett — WINNER

LeVar Burton

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award — For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

RuPaul Charles

Margaret Cho

Alan Cumming — WINNER

Emma D’Arcy

Ncuti Gatwa