‘Chucky’ Season 2: Lachlan Watson Joins as Twins Glen/Glenda

The children of Chucky and Tiffany Valentine are returning to the Chucky franchise as Lachlan Watson is set to take on the dual role in the upcoming second season of the USA Network series.

Watson, a non-binary actor best known for their role as Theo in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will play twins Glen/Glenda, the beloved characters first introduced in the Child’s Play film series. The twins were mentioned in the first season of Don Mancini’s TV adaptation when Chucky explained to Jake (Zackary Arthur) that he had a “gender-fluid kid,” though they didn’t appear on-screen.

First introduced in 2004’s Seed of Chucky, Glen sets on a mission to track down his birth parents, leading to him reanimating Chucky and Tiffany. However, the sweet and kind-hearted Glen is shocked by his parents’ blood-thirsty behavior. Later in the film, we discover that Glen’s murderous twin sister Glenda also inhabits their body.

There are currently no details on how Glen/Glenda will be reintroduced in the new series. The last time the twins were seen, Tiffany had used her powers to give them each their own human bodies and was raising them while also inhabiting a human body of her own (Jennifer Tilly, who plays Tiffany in the movies and TV series).

Watson joins the previously announced newcomers Gina Gershon, Meg Tilly, and Sutton Stracke. Returning from Season 1 are Devon Sawa, Fiona Dourif, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Barbara Alyn Woods, and the aforementioned Arthur.

In addition to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Watson has also appeared in the ABC drama Nashville and the Netflix anthology series Social Distance. They will also be lending their voice to the anthropomorphic protagonist, Fang, in the upcoming 2022 video game Goodbye Volcano High.

Chucky, Season 2, TBA, USA Network