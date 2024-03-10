Aliens, Creepy Doll & Reality TV! ‘Chucky,’ ‘Resident Alien’ & ‘Traitors’ Stars Pose in Our Studio (PHOTOS)

The Casts of 'Resident Alien' and 'Chucky'
Maarten de Boer

When we think of Syfy shows, we think of spooky moments, jump scares, and the unexplainable. Well, in a way, we got one of those things when the casts of Chucky and Resident Alien, as well as those behind the Peacock reality sensation The Traitors, stopped by TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio in February.

We were on site at the 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour to capture the creative photos of the stars (as well as get scoop, like Resident Alien creator Chris Sheridan spilling all to us and the cast about the couple that could have been).

Chucky, starring Devon Sawa, Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, and Alyvia Alyn Lind and executive produced by Don Mancini, returns with the rest of Season 3 on Wednesday, April 10. In Chucky’s unending thirsty for power, he’s ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want?  And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces looming execution on death row for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage.

Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, and Corey Reynolds, is in the middle of airing its third season. It follows the crash-landed alien Harry whose secret mission is to kill all humans, and in Season 3, he’s vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy. Harry also struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta and D’arcy move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world, Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) must deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.

And The Traitors just wrapped its second season, with Alan Cumming once again the host and Kate Chastain as a contestant.

Scroll down to check out the photos.

'Chucky' stars Devon Sawa, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Zackary Arthur, and Jennifer Tilly and executive producer Don Mancini for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Chucky

Stars Devon Sawa, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Zackary Arthur, and Jennifer Tilly and executive producer Don Mancini strike a pose

'Chucky' star Devon Sawa for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Devon Sawa, arms crossed, looks ready for whatever’s coming

'Chucky' star Devon Sawa for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Devon Sawa looking appropriately spooked

'Chucky' star Jennifer Tilly for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Jennifer Tilly strikes a pose

'Chucky' star Jennifer Tilly for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Doesn’t Jennifer Tilly look like the character in a noir hiding something?

'Chucky' star Alyvia Alyn Lind for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Alyvia Alyn Lind has the “look over your shoulder” pose down

'Chucky' star Alyvia Alyn Lind for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Alyvia Alyn Lind looks like she belongs in a film noir

'Chucky' star Zackary Arthur for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

What’s on Zackary Arthur’s mind?

'Chucky' star Zackary Arthur for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Zackary Arthur stares into the camera

'Chucky' executive producer Don Mancini for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Executive producer Don Mancini smiles for the camera

'Chucky' executive producer Don Mancini for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Executive producer Don Mancini looks like he has something up this sleeve

'Resident Alien' stars Alice Wetterlund, Sara Tomko, Alan Tudyk, and Corey Reynolds, with creator Chris Sheridan for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Resident Alien

Stars Alice Wetterlund, Sara Tomko, Alan Tudyk, and Corey Reynolds and creator Chris Sheridan pose

'Resident Alien' star Alan Tudyk for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Alan Tudyk gets as silly as we expect

'Resident Alien' star Sara Tomko for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

We love Sara Tomko’s dress and smile!

'Resident Alien' star Alice Wetterlund for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Alice Wetterlund poses

'Resident Alien' star Corey Reynolds for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Corey Reynolds looks relaxed in front of a camera

'Resident Alien' creator Chris Sheridan for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Creator Chris Sheridan, the one with all the answers

'Resident Alien' star Alan Tudyk for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Gotta love Alan Tudyk’s shirt!

Sam Rees-Jones, Kate Chastain, Alan Cumming, and Stephen Lambert of 'The Traitors' for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Traitors

The talent in front of (Kate Chastain and Alan Cumming) and behind the screen (executive producers Sam Rees-Jones and Stephen Lambert)

Alan Cumming of 'The Traitors' for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

What’s Alan Cumming thinking about?

Alan Cumming of 'The Traitors' for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Alan Cumming is a delight

Kate Chastain of 'The Traitors' for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Kate Chastain smiles for the camera

Kate Chastain of 'The Traitors' for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Kate Chastain in our studio

Kate Chastain and Alan Cumming of 'The Traitors' for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Kate Chastain and Alan Cumming are striking together

