When we think of Syfy shows, we think of spooky moments, jump scares, and the unexplainable. Well, in a way, we got one of those things when the casts of Chucky and Resident Alien, as well as those behind the Peacock reality sensation The Traitors, stopped by TV Insider's TCA Portrait Studio in February.

We were on site at the 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour to capture the creative photos of the stars (as well as get scoop, like Resident Alien creator Chris Sheridan spilling all to us and the cast about the couple that could have been).

Chucky, starring Devon Sawa, Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, and Alyvia Alyn Lind and executive produced by Don Mancini, returns with the rest of Season 3 on Wednesday, April 10. In Chucky’s unending thirsty for power, he’s ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces looming execution on death row for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage.

Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, and Corey Reynolds, is in the middle of airing its third season. It follows the crash-landed alien Harry whose secret mission is to kill all humans, and in Season 3, he’s vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy. Harry also struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta and D’arcy move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world, Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) must deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.

And The Traitors just wrapped its second season, with Alan Cumming once again the host and Kate Chastain as a contestant.

