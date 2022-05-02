‘Loki’ Star Tom Hiddleston Teases ‘Passionate & Chaotic’ Season 2

It’s been a little under a year since viewers were thrown into the world of Marvel’s third Disney+ series, Loki, and already the stars are gearing up for Season 2.

Ahead of his turn in Apple TV+‘s The Essex Serpent alongside Claire Danes, star Tom Hiddleston spoke to Total Film about the upcoming chapter of the Marvel hit. As fans may recall, Season 1 concluded with a cliffhanger twist as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), setting off the multiversal timelines, which Loki realized when he returned to a very changed TVA where Mobius (Owen Wilson) and others no longer recognized him.

“We made some new, bold choices,” Hiddleston shared with the outlet regarding Season 1. “Loki goes on a really big, internal journey that felt very new and fresh.” Along that journey, the God of Mischief realized the impact of his actions and was fairly selfless in wanting to help others around him like Mobius and Sylvie.

Filming on the series’ second season is reportedly set to begin soon and with other Marvel releases on the horizon with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, some fans are wondering if Loki might be making an appearance on screens sooner than later.

“I’m living in a question mark,” he said of the possibility that he’ll appear in either film. “It’s all unknown. You know, I used to think that I could predict these things, but I literally have no idea.” But the actor does have some idea of what’s ahead of his character in Season 2 of Loki.

“It’s very much continuing to excite and challenge me,” he shared of the role. “At the end of Season 1, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear. Loki’s almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There’s stuff to unpack.”

Consider us intrigued. Stay tuned to see what’s next for Hiddleston’s titular God of Mischief as Loki Season 2 takes shape at Disney+.

Loki, Season 2, TBA, Disney+