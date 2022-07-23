Comic-Con Portraits of AEW, ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘Archer’ & More Stars in Our Studio (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Archer, Interview With the Vampire, Superman & Lois
Maarten de Boer

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 heats up more every day — and the stars are dazzling as they share some scoop on their shows.

As the convention — the first in-person event in three years — continued its second day, July 22, the casts of Archer, Interview with the Vampire, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Vampire Academy, and more, as well as some All Elite Wrestling superstars, dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded.

Scroll down for a look at those stars and many more having fun at San Diego Comic-Con.

Britt Baker of All Elite Wrestling
Britt Baker of All Elite Wrestling

CM Punk of All Elite Wrestling
CM Punk of All Elite Wrestling

Darby Allin of All Elite Wrestling
Darby Allin of All Elite Wrestling

Jade Cargill of All Elite Wrestling
Jade Cargill of All Elite Wrestling

Orange Cassidy of All Elite Wrestling
Orange Cassidy of All Elite Wrestling

Ricky Starks of All Elite Wrestling
Ricky Starks of All Elite Wrestling

Lucky Yates, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, and Aisha Tyler of Archer
Archer‘s Lucky Yates, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, and Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler of Archer
Archer‘s Aisha Tyler

Amber Nash of Archer
Archer‘s Amber Nash

Chris Parnell of Archer
Archer‘s Chris Parnell

Lucky Yates of Archer
Archer‘s Lucky Yates

Aisha Tyler and Chris Parnell of Archer
Archer‘s Aisha Tyler and Chris Parnell

The Cast of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai‘s A. J. LoCascio, Zach Galligan, Tze Chun, Brendan Hay, Izaac Wang, Tara Rueping, and Gabrielle Neveah Green

Brendan Hay of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai‘s executive producer Brendan Hay

Gabrielle Neveah Green of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai‘s Gabrielle Neveah Green

Izaac Wang of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai‘s Izaac Wang

Tara Rueping of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai‘s art director Tara Rueping

Tze Chun of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai‘s executive producer Tze Chun

Zach Galligan of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai‘s Zach Galligan

Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern of Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn‘s showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern

The Cast of Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire‘s Eric Bogosian, Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, and Bailey Bass

Sam Reid of Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire‘s Sam Reid

Jacob Anderson of Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire‘s Jacob Anderson

Bailey Bass of Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire‘s Bailey Bass

Eric Bogosian of Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire‘s Eric Bogosian

Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid of Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire‘s Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid

Aramis Knight of Ms. Marvel
Aramis Knight of Ms. Marvel

Matthew Lillard of MultiVersus
Matthew Lillard of MultiVersus

The Cast of Paper Girls
Paper Girls‘ Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Fina Strazza, and Riley Lai Nelet

Adina Porter of Paper Girls
Paper Girls‘ Adina Porter

Camryn Jones of Paper Girls
Paper Girls‘ Camryn Jones

Fina Strazza of Paper Girls
Paper Girls‘ Fina Strazza

Nate Corddry of Paper Girls
Paper Girls‘ Nate Corddry

Riley Lai Nelet of Paper Girls
Paper Girls‘ Riley Lai Nelet

Sofia Rosinsky of Paper Girls
Paper Girls‘ Sofia Rosinsky

Genndy Tartakovsky of Primal
Primal‘s Genndy Tartakovsky

Elizabeth Tulloch of Superman & Lois
Elizabeth Tulloch of Superman & Lois

The Cast of The Great North
The Great North‘s Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Wendy Molyneux, and Paul Rust

Aparna Nancherla of The Great North
The Great North‘s Aparna Nancherla

Dulcé Sloan of The Great North
The Great North‘s Dulcé Sloan

Paul Rust of The Great North
The Great North‘s Paul Rust

The Cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder‘s Ralph Farquhar, Jo Marie Payton, Kyla Pratt, Bruce W. Smith, Paula Jai Parker , Alisa Reyes, and Soleil Moon Frye

The Cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder‘s Alisa Reyes, Kyla Pratt, Jo Marie Payton, Soleil Moon Frye, and Paula Jai Parker

The Cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder‘s Kyla Pratt, Alisa Reyes, and Soleil Moon Frye

The Cast of Transformers Earthspark
Transformers: Earthspark‘s Zeno Robinson, Dale Malinowski, Danny Pudi, Ant Ward, and Kathreen Khavari

Danny Pudi of Transformers Earthspark
Transformers: Earthspark‘s Danny Pudi

Kathreen Khavari of Transformers Earthspark
Transformers: Earthspark‘s Kathreen Khavari

Zeno Robinson of Transformers Earthspark
Transformers: Earthspark‘s Zeno Robinson

André Dae Kim of Vampire Academy
Vampire Academy‘s André Dae Kim

Daniela Nieves of Vampire Academy
Vampire Academy‘s Daniela Nieves

Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre of Vampire Academy
Vampire Academy‘s Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre

Kieron Moore of Vampire Academy
Vampire Academy‘s Kieron Moore

Sisi Stringer of Vampire Academy
Vampire Academy‘s Sisi Stringer

