Comic-Con Portraits of AEW, ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘Archer’ & More Stars in Our Studio (PHOTOS)

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 heats up more every day — and the stars are dazzling as they share some scoop on their shows.

As the convention — the first in-person event in three years — continued its second day, July 22, the casts of Archer, Interview with the Vampire, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Vampire Academy, and more, as well as some All Elite Wrestling superstars, dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded.

Scroll down for a look at those stars and many more having fun at San Diego Comic-Con.