‘See’ Season 3 Trailer: Jason Momoa Fights for Family in Final Episodes (VIDEO)

See is coming to an end at Apple TV+, and it’s ushering in its final season with an action-packed trailer. Showrunner Jonathan Tropped debuted the trailer during the “Storytellers of Apple TV+” panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on Saturday, July 23. And in it, Jason Momoa fights for the fate of his family and the world.

“See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see,” the Season 3 synopsis describes. “In Season 3, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo [Dave Bautista], and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.”

There will be eight episodes in See‘s final season. Check out the high-stakes See Season 3 trailer above, before the Friday, August 26 premiere.

The post-apocalyptic Apple Original series also stars Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

See employs cast and crew who are blind or have low vision. The series has been honored for its inclusivity and representation of the visually impaired. The series has received the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020. And it was recognized with an NAACP Image Award nomination for star Alfre Woodard in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Momoa isn’t done with Apple TV+ once See is over. He’ll next star in, write, and executive produce Chief of War for the streamer. Co-created by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, Chief of War depicts the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

Stay tuned for more on See‘s final season!

See, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, August 26, Apple TV+, New Episodes Weekly