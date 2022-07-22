Comic-Con Portraits of ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Prey,’ ‘Teen Wolf’ & More Stars in Our Studio (PHOTOS)

Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is in full swing and already many of our TV favorites have stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine portrait studio for some photo fun.

Stars from shows like Ghosts, Teen Wolf, SpongeBob SquarePants, Prey, Solar Opposites, and more dropped in for the first day of SDCC on July 21, the convention’s first in-person event in three years

In the gallery, below, see the stars from these shows and other highly-anticipated upcoming series. Scroll down for your inside look at the stars striking a pose in our studio at Comic-Con.

SDCC Beavis and Butt-Head Mike Judge
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge takes a seat.

SDCC 2022 Ghosts cast
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ghosts stars Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Devan Long, Roman Zaragoza, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Asher Grodman, and Sheila Carrasco pose for a group shot.

SDCC 2022 ghosts Asher Grodman
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ghosts star Asher Grodman gets serious.

SDCC 2022 Ghosts Asher Roman Sheila
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ghosts costars Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, and Sheila Carrasco get swept up in a game of cards.

SDCC 2022 Ghosts Danielle Pinnock
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Danielle Pinnock embodies her bold Ghosts character Alberta for her portrait.

SDCC 2022 Ghosts Devan Long
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ghosts actor Devan Long strikes a pose in black and white.

SDCC 2022 Ghosts Devan Long Utkarsh Ambudkar
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ghosts costars Devan Long and Utkarsh Ambudkar sit for tea time.

SDCC Ghosts Rebecca Wisocky
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ghosts‘ Rebecca Wisocky channels her inner Hetty with a wide-eyed look for the camera.

SDCC 2022 Ghosts Richie Moriarty
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Richie Moriarty ditches his Ghosts accessories for a casual look at Comic-Con.

SDCC 2022 Ghosts Roman Zaragoza
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ghosts star Roman Zaragoza has a stare-off with the camera.

SDCC 2022 Ghosts Rose McIver
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Playing a living on Ghosts, star Rose McIver brings some life into the photo studio with her floral ensemble.

SDCC 2022 Ghosts Sheila Carrasco
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ghosts‘ Sheila Carrasco gets wild in a tiny room. Could she be channeling the bear that attacked her character Flower?

SDCC 2022 Ghosts Utkarsh Ambudkar
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Ghosts actor Utkarsh Ambudkar is poised in black and white.

SDCC 2022 Inevitable Foundation
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Inevitable Foundation’s Josh Feldman, Jillian Mercado, and Lauren Ridloff make a sophisticated trio.

SDCC 2022 Inevitable Foundation Lauren Ridloff
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Eternals and The Walking Dead actress Lauren Ridloff represents the Inevitable Foundation at San Diego Comic-Con.

SDCC Inevitable Foundation Jillian Mercado
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The L-Word: Generation Q actress Jillian Mercado flashes a smile.

SDCC 2022 Inevitable Foundation Josh Feldman
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

This Close writer and actor Josh Feldman represents the Inevitable Foundation in our portrait studio.

SDCC 2022 Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur cast
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The team behind Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — Sasheer Zamata, Diamond White, Rodney Clouden, Steve Loter, Fred Tatasciore, Pilar Flynn, and Libe Barer — huddle up for a group shot.

SDCC 2022 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Diamond White
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Diamond White can’t be contained.

SDCC 2022 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Sasheer Zamata is a vision under purple light.

SDCC 2022 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Libe Barer has a laugh over a cup of tea.

SDCC 2022 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Fred Tatasciore
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Fred Tatasciore is bright and blue for his portrait.

SDCC 2022 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Rodney Clouden
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Rodney Clouden strikes a smile.

SDCC 2022 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Pilar Flynn
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Pilar Flynn is serious in black and white.

SDCC 2022 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Steve Loter
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Steve Loter takes a seat.

SDCC 2022 Nix Full Cast
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Nix‘s Woodrow Wilson Hancock III, Angelina Karo, Dee Wallace, Skyler Caleb, James Zimbardi, Anthony C. Ferrante, and Angie Teodora Dick pose for a group photo.

SDCC 2022 Nix Dee Wallace and Anthony C. Ferrante
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Nix actress Dee Wallace and director Anthony C. Ferrante share a laugh.

SDCC 2022 Nix Dee Wallace
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Nix star Dee Wallace is all smiles.

SDCC 2022 Anthony C Ferrante
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Nix director Anthony C. Ferrante has his claws out.

SDCC 2022 Nix Angelina Karo
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Nix‘s Angelina Karo stands tall and proud.

SDCC 2022 Nix Angie Teodora Dick
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Nix‘s Angie Teodora Dick gets a boost from some boxes.

SDCC 2022 Nix James Zimbardi
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Nix‘s James Zimbardi takes a relaxed stance.

SDCC 2022 Nix Skyler Caleb
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Nix‘s Skyler Caleb smiles for the camera.

SDCC 2022 Nix Woodrow Wilson Hancock III
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Nix‘s Woodrow Wilson Hancock III is cool in red.

SDCC 2022 Prey Dakota Beavers
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Prey star Dakota Beavers stands tall for his portrait.

SDCC 2022 Roddenberry Entertainment, Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Roddenberry Entertainment’s Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry smile over a game of cards.

SDCC 2022 Rugrats full cast
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Rugrats team Charlet Chung, Eryk Casemiro, EG Daily, and Cheryl Chase gather for a group shot.

SDCC 2022 Rugrats Charlet Chung
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Rugrats‘ Charlet Chung channels her inner child for this fun shot.

SDCC Rugrats Cheryl Chase
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Rugrats‘ Cheryl Chase is bright in a green and white check top.

SDCC 2022 Rugrats EG Daily
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Rugrats‘ EG Daily tests out tyke-sized life for this shot.

SDCC 2022 Rugrats Eryk Casemiro
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Rugrats‘ Eryk Casemiro stands proud in our portrait studio.

SDCC 2022 Solar Opposites Sean Giambrone
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Solar Opposites‘ Sean Giambrone can’t contain his joy.

SDCC 2022 Solar Opposites Mary Mack
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Solar Opposites‘ Mary Mack grins ear-to-ear in her portrait.

SDCC 2022 Solar Opposites Thomas Middleditch
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Solar Opposites‘ Thomas Middleditch takes a seat for his portrait.

SDCC 2022 Solar Opposites Danielle Uhlarik
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Solar Opposites‘ Danielle Uhlarik smiles in black and white.

SDCC 2022 SpongeBob SquarePants cast
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Bill Fagerbakke, Carlos Alazraqui, Karen Higgins, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, and more pose for a group shot.

SDCC 2022 Spongebob Squarepants Bill Fagerbakke
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Bill Fagerbakke pays homage to Patrick Star with pins of his character on his lapel.

SDCC 2022 SpongeBob SquarePants Tom Kenny
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Tom Kenny channels his inner SpongeBob with a playful stance.

SDCC 2022 SpongeBob SquarePants Jill Talley
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Jill Talley is all smiles for her solo portrait.

SDCC 2022 SpongeBob Squarepants Kate Higgins
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

SpongeBob Squarepants‘ Kate Higgins sends a smile to the camera.

SDCC 2022 SpongeBob SquarePants Carlos Alazraqui
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Carlos Alazraqui offers a quizzical look to the camera.

SDCC 2022 Teen Wolf
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Teen Wolf‘s Jeff Davis, Tyler Posey, and Tyler Hoechlin make a dapper posse.

SDCC 2022 Teen wolf Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

A tale of two Tylers, Posey and Hoechlin pose together in black and white.

SDCC 2022 Teen Wolf Jeff Davis
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Teen Wolf‘s Jeff Davis delivers a relaxed smile in his solo shot.

SDCC 2022 Teen Wolf Tyler Posey Tyler Hoechlin
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin get playful in a tiny room.

SDCC 2022 Tyler Hoechlin Teen Wolf
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Hoechlin shines with his bright smile.

SDCC 2022 Teen Wolf Tyler Posey
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey lives life on the edge of a stool in this fun portrait.

