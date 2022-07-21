‘Hill Street Blues’ Star Taurean Blacque Dies at 82

Hill Street Blues actor Taurean Blacque has died. The performer was 82 years old.

Blacque died July 21, 2022, in Atlanta following a brief illness according to his family who announced his death. The Emmy-nominated performer was best known for his arc as Detective Neal Washington on NBC‘s 1980s police drama.

Early in his onscreen career, Blacque made an impression with guest performances on shows like Sanford and Son, Charlie’s Angels, The Bob Newhart Show, Good Times, Taxi, The Love Boat, and many more. These guest stints took place throughout the ’70s until he broke big with Hill Street Blues.

The show from creators Steven Bocho and Michael Kozoll saw Blacque feature in more than 100 episodes throughout its six-year run and seven-season run. In 1982, Blacque earned his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the show.

In NBC’s soap Generations, Blacque played Henry Marshall alongside an ensemble cast that included Kelly Rutherford and the late Kristoff St. John. Blacque’s last major TV role was as Detective Wheeler in The WB series Savannah. The actor’s final guest role on TV took place in 2018 when he appeared in ABC’s since-canceled series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Blacque is survived by 12 children as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.