Betty A. Bridges has died. The actress who has appeared on hit shows ranging from Good Times to ER was 83.

In addition to her decades-long career as a performer, Bridges was also the real-life mom of Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, who memorialized her on social media. “Betty Bridges, 1941 – 2024,” Bridges captioned a photo of his mother. According to Deadline, Betty A. Bridges died on Tuesday, August 27th at her son’s home in Phoenix where she’d been in hospice care.

Betty A. Bridges’ death was confirmed by a representative, but no further information regarding the cause has been shared at this time.

While her son may have become a household name for his series regular role in Diff’rent Strokes among other projects, Betty A. Bridges built quite a career for herself over 40 years in Hollywood, guesting on several classic TV shows.

Bridges got her start onscreen in the 1970s with guest roles on Charlie’s Angels and Norman Lear favorites such as Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and the aforementioned Good Times. She had prominent guest roles in Hill Street Blues, ER, 2 Broke Girls, Dallas, Beverly Hills, 90210, Ally McBeal, The Practice, Scrubs, NYPD Blue, CHiPs, Wonder Woman, Days of Our Lives, Lou Grant, and even Diff’rent Strokes.

In addition to her TV roles, Betty made a splash on the big screen with roles in A Night at the Roxbury, The Concrete Jungle, and Building Bridges. Betty Bridges’ other son, Jimmy is also a seasoned actor.

Outside of acting, she was a prominent Hollywood manager and acting coach who co-funded Kane Bridge Academy, an acting school where she served as a teacher. Working with children and minorities, Bridges ran her acting school out of her Los Angeles home. Among some of her famous students were Nia Long, Tony O’Dell, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King, and more.