‘Wolf Pack’: Lead Stars Named for ‘Teen Wolf’ Spinoff

Armani Jackson (Grey’s Anatomy), Bella Shepard (The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray are joining the Wolf Pack as the upcoming Paramount+ supernatural series casts its lead stars.

According to Variety, Jackson and Shepard will play the two main teenagers, Everett and Blake, while Rose Robertson and Lawrence Gray will play Luna and Harlan, the adopted teens of a park ranger.

Developed by Jeff Davis (Criminal Minds), Wolf Pack is based on the book series of the same name by Canadian horror author Edo Van Belkom and follows two teenagers caught in a wildfire and wounded by a supernatural creature. The two teens later discover they’re werewolves and develop a deep bond together. They team up with two other teenagers whose father went through a similar strange wildfire 16 years ago.

Davis, known for creating another werewolf-based series, Teen Wolf, will write and executive produce the project. Joe Genier will also serve as an exec producer alongside Mike Elliott and Jason Ensler; the latter will also direct the pilot episode. According to Variety, production is scheduled to begin next week in Atlanta, Georgia, with a premiere expected on Paramount+ later this year.

Jackson is perhaps best known for playing the recurring role of Braden Morris in the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy in 2014. More recently, he played Joey in the TBS sitcom Chad, which is expected to air its second season sometime in summer 2022.

Shepard, meanwhile, is known for her role in the miniseries A Girl Named Jo and teenage drama Two Sides. She also played the Young Aleida Diaz in an episode of Orange Is the New Black and appeared in the Amazon series The Wilds. She was most recently featured in an episode of the Paramount+ revival of iCarly.

Rose Robertson and Lawrence Gray are relative newcomers who will be taking on their first major TV roles in the upcoming Wolf Pack.

