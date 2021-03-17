‘Resident Alien’ Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

Resident Alien is extending its stay on Earth: Syfy has renewed the hit dramedy series for a Season 2.

“The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans,” NBCUniversal Television’s president of Scripted Programming, Lisa Katz, said in a statement.

Based on the Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse’s Dark Horse comic of the same name, Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien portrayed by Alan Tudyk, who crash lands on Earth. He begins passing himself off as a human doctor in a quirky small town.

The catch? He’s on a secret mission to kill all humans. But as Harry adapts to the new world around him, he begins to enjoy the simple life and learning, to his chagrin, to be sympathetic to human emotions. When he’s roped into solving a local murder he begins to question his mission. Harry’s moral dilemma forces him to wonder, “Are human beings worth saving?”

Resident Alien, per Syfy, it’s the network’s highest-rated series in more than six years. The premiere episode on January 27 garnered 9.3 million viewers across all platforms.

The 10-episode first season concludes its network run Wednesday, March 31, but if you haven’t caught it yet, the first three installments are available on Peacock, with additional episodes dropping once a week each Friday.

Resident Alien, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Syfy