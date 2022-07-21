Fans React to Dick Vitale’s Emotional ESPYs Speech (VIDEO)

The legendary sports broadcast Dick Vitale delivered an emotional speech at the 2022 ESPYS on Wednesday, July 20, as he was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Vitale, who started his broadcast career in 1979, was diagnosed with lymphoma last October, having previously had surgery for melanoma. Following his surgeries, he suffered from dysplasia and ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords, which meant he could not talk for several weeks afterwards. The long-time college basketball commentator was given the OK to return to work in late November 2021.

In April 2022, Vitale took to Twitter to announce that he was cancer free, quoting the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano — “Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!” Vitale has raised over $50 million for the Valvano-inspired V Foundation over the years.

“We are not going to stop, stop chasing the dream of raising dollars,” Vitale said during his acceptance speech. “Jimmy’s dream was to beat cancer. But we must do it because it doesn’t discriminate. It comes after all.”

He went on to say that the “love” and “caring” he received from fans and peers during his treatment was what has him “standing here today.”

“If you know someone battling cancer, extend that message, extend that prayer,” Vitale added. “So many times I laid in the hospital, and it was those messages that picked me up in the darkest moment. It gave me such a lift to say, you know what, I got to beat this. I hear Jimmy’s words in my head, ‘Don’t give up, don’t give up.’”

The Jimmy V Foundation has raised around $300 million for cancer research since Valvano’s own famous speech at the 1993 ESPYS. But Vitale encouraged people to continue fighting and donating.

“It doesn’t matter race or religion; it will bring you to your knees,” he said. “There’s only one way to beat it, my friends; we have to raise dollars and give oncologists a fighting chance.”

