2022 ESPY Awards: Full List of Winners

The 2022 ESPYS took place live on ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on Wednesday, July 20, and it was a big night for the show’s host Stephen Curry, who walked away with three trophies.

Curry took home the awards for Best NBA Player, Best Record-Breaking Performance for most 3-pointers made in league history, and a group trophy for Best Team for the recent NBA championship-winning Golden State Warriors.

Elsewhere on the show, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani picked up the award for Best Athlete (Men’s Sports), while swimmer Katie Ledecky won for Best Athlete (Women’s Sports). Curry’s Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson received the award for Best Comeback Athlete, and St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols was honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

Curry is the second NBA player in history to host the ESPY Awards, and he made sure to get a fun little dig in at his predecessor. “I am the second NBA player to host this awards show, which is kind of crazy to think about,” Curry said during his opening monologue. “LeBron James, he hosted this awards show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So, yes, you guessed it, this feels better.”

Steph brought out the LeBron jokes early at the ESPYS 😂 pic.twitter.com/FY4L1bmYfI — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2022

Check out the full list of winners below and let us know what you thought of Curry’s performance as host.

Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner

Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake

Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon

Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming

Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross

Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas

Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda

Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal

Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu

Best Bowler: Kyle Troup

Best Boxer: Tyson Fury

Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania