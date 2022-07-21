2022 ESPY Awards: Full List of Winners
The 2022 ESPYS took place live on ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on Wednesday, July 20, and it was a big night for the show’s host Stephen Curry, who walked away with three trophies.
Curry took home the awards for Best NBA Player, Best Record-Breaking Performance for most 3-pointers made in league history, and a group trophy for Best Team for the recent NBA championship-winning Golden State Warriors.
Elsewhere on the show, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani picked up the award for Best Athlete (Men’s Sports), while swimmer Katie Ledecky won for Best Athlete (Women’s Sports). Curry’s Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson received the award for Best Comeback Athlete, and St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols was honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
Curry is the second NBA player in history to host the ESPY Awards, and he made sure to get a fun little dig in at his predecessor. “I am the second NBA player to host this awards show, which is kind of crazy to think about,” Curry said during his opening monologue. “LeBron James, he hosted this awards show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So, yes, you guessed it, this feels better.”
Check out the full list of winners below
Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history
Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner
Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Best Team: Golden State Warriors
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake
Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC
Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon
Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming
Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross
Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG
Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira
Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas
Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda
Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal
Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu
Best Bowler: Kyle Troup
Best Boxer: Tyson Fury
Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR
Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT
Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming
Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania