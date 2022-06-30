Apple TV+ Godzilla and Titans Series Casts ‘Pachinko’ Star Anna Sawai & More

Apple TV+‘s upcoming live-action Godzilla and Titans series from Legendary Television is beginning to take shape as the streamer announced its first round of casting for the project.

Based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, the yet-to-be-titled series will feature Pachinko‘s Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The series follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco along with the shocking new reality that monsters are real.

The untitled show will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. Sawai will play Cate, a former school teacher and G-Day survivor who travels to Japan to settle family affairs, but instead finds a long-buried secret. Tired of running from her problems, Cate is determined to find answers.

Meanwhile, newcomer Watabe stars as Kentaro, an intelligent, creative, and curious young man who has yet to find his path in life. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process.

As for Clemons, she’ll play May, an American ex-pat with a rough exterior that she uses to protect herself and others. Using her deciphering skills and abilities to find loopholes, May is always three steps ahead of the people around her. When it comes to Tippett’s Tim, he’s an office drone who dreams of taking on a secret agent adventure but has some trouble in the field when overconfidence comes into play.

And Lasowski’s Duvall is described as an expert operative who has unwavering confidence in herself and her skills. Attached to the project as a director is Matthew Shakman who has worked on shows like WandaVision and The Great.

The untitled Godzilla and Titans series is helmed by co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the first of which serves as showrunner. Together, they work as executive producers on the series alongside Shakman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Hiro Matsuoka, and Takemasa Arita.

Legendary’s Monsterverse includes 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Stay tuned for more on the show as it continues to take shape at Apple TV+.

Untitled Godzilla and Titans Series, Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+